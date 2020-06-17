FILE PHOTO/Beau Thompson, Farmington head boys basketball coach, is anticipated to become the school’s new athletic director pending approval by the school board during its June 22 meeting.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington boys basketball coach Beau Thompson is expected to become the school's next athletic director. Fearless Friday reported Thompson's anticipated hire Tuesday, June 9, stating, "Thompson moves up to AD," calling the position a good job with new facilities and strong community support and predicting interest will be very high in the boy's basketball head coaching position.

Thompson's anticipated hiring as athletic director is pending upon approval by the Farmington School Board. Farmington School Board is scheduled to meet Monday, June 22. Thompson was one of three long-time Farmington head coaches to apply for athletic director. Jay Harper, head baseball coach, Dean of Students, and assistant football coach; and Randy Osnes, who coaches softball and golf; also submitted in-house applications.

The district also received 17 applications from outside the district, including five from Texas, two from Maryland, and one each from Iowa, Colorado, North Dakota and Minnesota. The district received four applications from Northwest Arkansas, one from Vilonia and one from Fort Smith.

The Arkansas Activities Association lists on its bulletin board information on how to apply for head boys basketball coach at Farmington.

A similar recruitment appears on the district website, farmcards.org, "Anticipated Head Boy's Basketball Coach Job Opening - Applicants must hold a valid Arkansas Teaching License with Coaching Endorsement. Certification in Health/PE preferred. Fill out online application and send resume to Beau Thompson at [email protected]"

Thompson has been boys basketball coach for 15 years at Farmington, which hosted the Class 4A state tournament March 4-7 at Cardinal Arena. He was heavily involved in helping manage the tournament along with girls head coach Brad Johnson and high school principal Jon Purifoy, who has served as interim athletic director following the retirement of Brad Blew. Blew spent 34 years as teacher and coach, and athletic director at Farmington. Blew served as athletic director from 2008 through Jan. 31.