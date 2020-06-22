Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Monday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday said that Arkansas had arrived early at its goal of conducting 120,000 coronavirus tests in the month of June and proclaimed that the state is "not backing off" of increased testing.

The governor's comments contrasted with those made by President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican who lamented at a rally in Tulsa over the weekend that more testing leads to more cases being uncovered. "I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please,'" Trump said.

The White House later said that Trump was joking, and Hutchinson called the president's remarks "flippant." He said he had been given no such guidance in conversations with Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

"It's clear that the national policy is to expand testing," Hutchinson said.

Testing in Arkansas has revealed 16,083 cases of covid-19 as of Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. That figure was an increase of 522 cases over the previous 24 hours.

Hospitalizations from the virus decreased by seven Monday, for a total of 237. About a quarter of total hospital beds and ICU beds remained available for patients, according to new graphics published by the governor's office. Hutchinson said beds were more limited in Northwest Arkansas, though still available.

Deaths in the state increased by two on Monday, to 227, according to State Health Secretary Nate Smith.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1FZvHJaOns]