FARMNGTON -- A critical late game situation when new Farmington boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor was at Valley Springs illustrates both his humanity and organizational skills.

With the clock rapidly expiring and Valley Springs clinging to a lead, opposing coach Kelby Drennan, who is now at West Fork, stopped the action and set up a play. Drennan might have been attempting a psychological ploy -- regardless his strategy generated both effects he wanted -- a basket that momentarily froze his counterpart, Johnny Taylor, on the opposing bench.

"He called a time-out -- and out of the time-out -- ran one of our plays and scored," Johnny Taylor said.

Stunned by the sudden turn of events, witnessing his own strategy successfully used against him and now trailing, Johnny Taylor, temporarily let frustration sink in while the clock was running. His son Lane Taylor, then 11, seated on the bench next to him reacted impulsively from the basketball sense instilled through his dad and yelled, "Call time-out, call time-out."

Johnny Taylor got the official's attention and was granted a time-out in the nick-of-time. In that scenario with precious few ticks remaining on the clock -- often the best a coach can hope for is to simply implore his team to get a shot off.

Lane Taylor was in the right place at the right time and Johnny Taylor made the most of the opportunity, getting his five hoopsters lined up to execute an in-bounds play from the back-court.

"We didn't run out of time and a kid made a half-court shot for us and we beat them," Johnny Taylor said.

Lane Taylor, now 14, a rising freshman, initially downplays his role in the outcome.

"I just told him to call a time-out. Some kid banked in a half-court shot and we won the game," Lane Taylor said.

Asked what he saw that made him think dad needs a time-out, Lane Taylor admits he's pleased to play a part in snatching victory out of the jaws of defeat.

"I told him and then I bragged on myself quite a bit," Lane Taylor said. "It was last-second. I just told him to call a time-out. He drew up the play. It was all him."

The moment forever imprinted in his mind, Lane Taylor experienced what every son longs for -- catching the ear of his father in the heat of battle.

"I felt amazing," Lane Taylor said.

Lane's younger brother, Press Taylor, 10 going on 11, a rising fifth grader, carries a name famous in the realm of coaching basketball, the legendary Press Maravich, winner of 232 college games at the NCAA Division I level whose career spanned 20 seasons.

"I love the area, it's amazing," Press Taylor said, describing his first impressions of Farmington.

Press Taylor identifies the twist of fate involving his older brother, Lane Taylor, as the coolest thing he's ever seen his dad do in a basketball game to upstage an opponent.

"Listening to my brother during a basketball game. My brother told my father to call a time-out and they ended up winning the game because of that," Press Taylor said.

Johnny Taylor was hired during Monday's school board meeting to replace Beau Thompson, who is moving to athletic director July 1. He doesn't remember the score.

"We won, though, that's all that matters," Johnny Taylor said. "He (Lane) loves to tell that story. He was my helper that night. I'm sitting there saying, 'I can't believe this guy ran my play.' I was just in awe."

The brothers celebrate their father's affirmation every time they tell the story.