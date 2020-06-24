These days we need a little humor instead of the constant "maybe when." For weeks we received our daily paper one (or two) days late, by mail, so it was thought of any news as being a day late. Last week, I had a haircut appointment on Friday. Taking up the paper, I told Anna, "I missed my appointment today." She said "It is tomorrow, Friday." So I said, "This is yesterday 's paper, Thursday," To which she replied, "This is Thursday." It had arrived on time! And still does.

The newspaper has been a constant staple in our homes since long before I can remember. We read the news, and if need be, stop awhile for something else, and return to reading, it is still there with details that the TV reports don't give, and when you are through it can be recycled, not only in the bin, but for useful things.

In a recent Dear Abby column, that we enjoy in the paper, she said, "Shred newspaper and put in the bottom of a flower pot for retention of moisture, and less drainage.

Another hint, when painting window frames, dampened newspaper will adhere to the glass, and keep paint off.

Half of 2020 past and July is National car care month, mobility, kite, make a difference to children, recreation, anti-boredom, family reunion, cell phone courtesy, water gardening, grilling, pecan, ice-cream, horseradish, hot dog, baked beans, blueberries, and HUMOR month.

So, eat, celebrate and be happy, Remember the 4th.

Happy birthday to John Mefford, Scott Bellamy, Weston Butler, Adriana Barbosa, Annell Cochren, Nikki Bradley, Woody Rogers, Donnette Roberts, Lillian Griscom.

Happy anniversary to Ronnie and Mary Rinehart, Kenny and Deby Bailey, Jerrod and Sara Bradley, Gary and Mary Newberry.

Happy year, all!

--MARIE ROY IS A LONG-TIME RESIDENT OF LINCOLN AND HAS WRITTEN A COMMUNITY COLUMN FOR THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER FOR MANY YEARS. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.