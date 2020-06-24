LINCOLN -- Lincoln will have a new head baseball coach for the fourth consecutive year.

J. Micheal Keith takes over the Wolves' program, which has had four different head coaches since 2018: Justin Bounds, Reed Mendoza, Hunter Corbell, and now Keith.

Keith comes to Lincoln from Watson Chapel at Pine Bluff. He coached the 5A Central Wildcats to a state tournament appearance in 2019. Watson's Chapel went 3-2 during the covid-19 shortened 2020 season. Prior to that Keith served as baseball coach at Little Rock Parkview for three years.

Keith hails from Glen Rose in southwest Arkansas. Keith's family includes his wife Bree; daughters Arya, 3, and Sloane, who is now a month old.

Keith takes over for Corbell, who coached baseball for five games during the 2020 season before spring sports were suspended then canceled due to covid-19 concerns. Corbell left to take the head baseball coaching job at Elkins where he will also coach golf.

"I'm all about building culture and developing great young men," said Keith. "That includes the classroom in addition to athletics."

Mendoza led Lincoln to a Class 3A State tournament appearance in 2019, the Wolves' first since former coach Brad Harris guided Lincoln into multiple state tourneys at both the 3A and 4A levels before leaving at the end of the 2014 season. Bounds succeeded Harris and coached the Wolves from 2015-2018.

Last year Mendoza left Lincoln, taking the head football coach job at Dover. He was rehired as Lincoln head football coach in February to replace Don Harrison, who was dismissed Jan. 6. Mendoza served as Lincoln offensive coordinator and head junior high football coach from 2017-2018.

"We are excited to have coach Keith and his knowledge of baseball and culture of positivity, where we can all learn together from our mistakes," Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes said. "He's a good, young coach that will get better and correct any mistakes that needs corrected and build on things that our kids excel at."