PRAIRIE GROVE

Juvenile male, 17, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 4 in connection with careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident.

Randy Jaynes, 63, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 4 in connection with DWI-3rd, speeding, violation of interlock device.

Juvenile male, 15, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 5 in connection with rape.

Melinda Hammons, 44, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

John Smith, 57, of Fort Smith, was arrested June 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

James Foster, 27, of Lincoln was cited June 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Linda Thomas, 53, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Chrissy Davidson, 40, of Clinton, Ark., was cited June 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Becky Hoskins, 53, was cited June 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Leonel Rodriguez, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 9 in connection with DWI #4, driving on a suspended license for DWI, violation of implied consent, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Megan Jackson, 21, of Fayetteville, was cited June 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ronald Thames, 22, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jerry Thurman, 45, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 13 in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license, open container.

Tony Nichols, 48, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 13 in connection with DWI, no driver's license, reckless driving, disorderly conduct.

Dalton Black, 22, of Lincoln, was arrested June 14 in connection with DWI, careless driving.

Patricia Davis, 49, of Cookson, Okla., was cited June 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Felicia Romine, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited June 18 in connection with theft of property.

Douglas Reed, 31, of West Fork, was arrested June 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ashton Reno, 23, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Summer Dowdy, 28, of Fayetteville, was cited June 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

FARMINGTON

George Henry Jones, 69, of Rogers, was arrested June 2 in connection with expired tags, possession of schedule VI-less than 4 oz., driving on suspended license.

Kaitlyn Rose Scism, 22, of Lowell, was arrested June 3 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine-greater than 2 gm but less than 10 gm, possession of drug paraphernalia-felony.

Tracey Patrick, 56, of Springdale, was arrested June 3 on a warrant to pay fines and costs.

Samantha Lee Adams, 29, of Farmington, was arrested June 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Walker Terrance Clarke, 31, of Farmington, was arrested June 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Corey Deloy Douthitt, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 6 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Tremayne McEwen, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 6 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randy Lee Calhoun, 35, of Farmington, arrested June 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Thomas Matthew Rose, 62, of Little Rock, was arrested June 7 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended license, improper turn.

Jimmie Russel Clark, 38, of Farmington, was arrested June 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Timmy Joe Dixon, 58, of West Fork, was arrested June 7 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

William Eugene Hill, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Danetta McCoy, 49, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 8 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Michael R. Halstead, 35, of Farmington, was arrested June 11 in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, endangering the welfare of a minor-2nd degree.

Thomas Frederick Holley, 53, of North Little Rock, was arrested June 11 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Ronald Germine Thames, 22, of Jackson, Miss., was arrested June 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Heather Marie Wilmoth, 33, of Farmington, was arrested June 16 in connection with disorderly conduct, public intoxication/drinking in public; domestic battering-3rd degree/purpose of causing injury, causes injury x2; resisting arrest-refusal to submit to arrest/uses force.

Jeremy Tremayne McEwen, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 16 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.