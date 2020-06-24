LITTLE ROCK -- Two Farmington students, Isabella Norsworthy and Barron South, were selected to receive the Ralph G. Norman Scholarship, awarded by the Learning Disabilities Association of Arkansas (LDAA). This scholarship was created to assist young adults with learning disabilities pursuing higher education.

Norsworthy is a 2020 graduate of Farmington High School and plans to attend the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville to pursue degrees in horticulture and agriculture communications. She wants to be an agricultural advocate to help educate people on where their food comes from and how it is made.

Norsworthy has struggled with learning disabilities from a young age, but she did not let it define her or stop her from challenging herself by taking advanced placement classes and holding leadership positions in the organizations in which she was involved.

"Isabella is the most driven, focused, mature and genuine student I have ever instructed over my 10 years in education," said Clayton Sallee, an agriculture teacher at Farmington High School and FFA sponsor.

South is a 2020 graduate from Farmington High School and will attend Arkansas State University in the fall to study global supply chain management. His career goal is to become a cargo pilot and fly across the country.

Since elementary school, South has developed various personal skills to overcome his learning disabilities. He made sure to advocate for himself, discussing his learning disabilities with his teachers and the accommodations he would require, as well as, finding technology that helped him understand class material.

"There are few students that I know of that work as hard as [Barron] both in the classroom and outside the classroom," said Donna Norsworthy, Farmington High counselor.. "[Barron's] ability to seek resources and advocate for himself will only help him as he continues his education."

The Ralph G. Norman Scholarship is awarded to Arkansas residents with documented learning disabilities to attend a university, two-year community college, or a vocational/technical training program. Ideal applicants must have a deep commitment to overcoming academic challenges and set realistic goals for their future.

LDAA is a 501c3 nonprofit, volunteer organization of parents and professionals devoted to defining and pursuing solutions to a broad spectrum of learning disorders. LDAA is a state affiliate of the Learning Disabilities Association of America and was chartered in 1963. Learn more at www.ldarkansas.org.