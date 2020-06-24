DRONE PHOTO COURTESY CRIST ENGINEERS This photo of Lincoln's new water storage tank shows the access tube inside the tank that will be used for workers and others to get to the top of the structure. The tank has been hoisted part way in this photo. Crist Engineers Inc. designed the project and Landmark Structures Inc. is the contractor. When finished, the tank will be around 100 feet tall, from the ground to the railing on top.

DRONE PHOTO COURTESY CRIST ENGINEERS This photo shows the hydraulic jacks used to hoist Lincoln's new water storage tank onto its pedestal last week. The jacks were powered by a unit on the ground. The tank is located on land the city purchased north of Lincoln. City officials have said the tank, which will hold 2 million gallons of water, will provide water in case of an interruption of service from Benton Washington Regional Public Water Authority, commonly known as Two Ton, and also will help with water capacity as the city grows in the future.

