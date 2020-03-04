FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission last week unanimously approved the city's first request for a Planned Unit Development for 128 single-family homes that would be located east of Folsom Elementary School and north of Twin Falls subdivision.

The request now goes before Farmington City Council for final approval at its March 9 meeting.

Around 50 people attended the Feb. 24 meeting, with 10 of them addressing the Planning Commission with questions and concerns.

Mark Marquess with Riverwood Homes submitted the request to rezone about 41 acres from an R-1 zoning designation to a PUD zone for Phases 1 and 2 of a subdivision called The Grove at Engle's Mill.

The Grove, as explained by Marquess, will be a planned subdivision with three communities within the development. Marquess said the development when finished will be similar to Riverwood's development called Sloanbrooke in Fayetteville between Broyles Street and Rupple Road.

Smaller homes will be called cottages and range in size from 1,350-1,700 square feet and start in the $180,000s. Manors will start around $220,000 and range from 1,750-2,300 square feet in size. The largest homes will be called estates. These will start around $330,000 and range in size from 2,300-3,000 square feet.

According to the preliminary plat, as approved by the commission, Phase 1, east of Folsom, will have cottages and manors. Phase 2, north of Twin Falls, will have manors and estates.

Marquess first approached the commission in December, asking to rezone 120 acres from R-1 to R-3, which allows single-family homes on smaller lots. After some discussion with the commission and people opposed to the proposal at the meeting, Marguess agreed to withdraw his request and submit a new one for a PUD zoning designation.

For PUDs, the city and developer have an agreement on how the land will be used and once the agreement is finalized and approved by the Planning Commission and City Council, the plan cannot be changed.

Last week, Marquess told commissioners he had made changes to the preliminary plat based on concerns from residents in the area.

Homeowners in Southwinds subdivision asked for larger lots. For Phase 1, Marquess said 22 lots backing up to Countryside Drive and Briarhill Drive would be lots for manors, the medium-sized houses. He said he also removed two lots in Phase 1 so that the lots along the perimeter of Phase 1 would be 70 feet wide.

Lots in Southwinds are around 80 feet by 120 feet, Marquess said. Lots backing up to Southwinds subdivision in Phase 1 of The Grove will be 70 feet by 130 feet.

Phase 1 will have 58 interior lots for cottages, Marquess said.

In addition, he said he planned to install an underground storm-drain system that would alleviate major flooding that comes from the northeast corner of the property and flows into Countryside Drive.

Residents in Phase 1 would access their homes through Angus Drive or a new street that is part of the preliminary plat. Farmington School Board has approved deeding right of way to the city for a new street that would go from Grace Lane along the north side of Folsom Elementary to the subdivision. This street also would connect to Bonnie Lane and Angus.

Plans show the new street would be 31 feet wide and have a circular driveway to provide another place for parents to drop off and pick up their children at Folsom Elementary.

Marquess said the developer will construct the new street, not the city or the school.

For Phase 2, Marquess said 16 larger lots and estate houses will be adjacent to Twin Falls subdivision. The rest of the phase will have 32 lots for manors.

Residents in Twin Falls subdivision and Southwinds subdivision expressed concerns about increased traffic on Angus Drive and Grace Lane from people living in the development.

Robert Erickson, who lives in Twin Falls, pointed out Angus is fairly narrow and more traffic could be a safety issue.

Shannon Cantrell, who lives on Briarhill Drive, said she was concerned about the number of houses being built in that area.

She encouraged commissioners to make decisions based on what's best for Farmington, not what's best for a developer.

Others wondered about the size of the smaller lots and setbacks.

Marquess said lots for cottages would be a minimum of 7,200 square feet with a minimum of 10 feet between houses. The houses would be setback 25 feet from the back of the sidewalk to the garage. Driveways would be a two-car width, he said.

One resident asked about two story houses and if someone would be able to look into their backyard. Discussion continued on this, with planner Chad Ball wondering if the commission could set a minimum on elevation for houses along the perimeter next to established neighborhoods.

City Attorney Steve Tennant said he would have to look into it.

Marquess warned about such a condition, noting some people want a bonus room over their garage and this would make it a two-story house. He said customers would have a choice of footprints.

As discussion continued, Marquess quickly added he would go on the record that there would not be any two-story houses with second-floor windows facing the backyard. Second-floor windows would only face the side of the house or the front of the house, Marquess said.

"We are the developer and will be the sole builder," Marquess said. "We want continuity and quality. We want to do it right."

Another person asked about Marquess' plans for the rest of the land. Marquess said he is proposing residential for the rest of land. He did not give a time frame on future developments.

