Next to the chicken and dumplings meal, I think the Cheatham family's favorite is the venison dinner, which was enjoyed by the family at Johnny and Anna's Saturday evening. It was the usual loaded table, including one of my favorites, Karen's green bean casserole.

Celebrating two birthdays, the cakes were one chocolate, and Keith's favorite, lemon, which was decorated with a big #1 candle in the center, to the left of the big candle, was the #5, and to the right, a #8, to read from left to right, 51, and next 8, which read 51 for Keith's age and 18 for Allee's, a once in a lifetime occurrence for celebrating.

Now, from celebrating to some "chuckles."

The minister was thinking about how to ask the congregation for additional money for repairs. On top of that, the organist called in sick, and a substitute had to be brought in at the last minute.

When the fill-in organist asked the minister what she should play, he answered impatiently. "Here's a copy of the service. But you'll have to think of something to play after I make the announcements."

So during the service, the minister said, "Sisters and brothers, we are in great difficulty. The roof repairs will cost twice as much as we expected, and we need $4,000 more. Any of you who can pledge $100 or more, please stand up."

After a moment's silence, the organist began playing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

(She was offered the job full-time.)

Happy birthday to Chris Luttrell, Shannon Yokom, Peggy Curtis, Dick Bradley, Charlie Pitts, Lonnie Shannon, Dalton Bruner, Charles Metcalf, Michael Metcalf, Myrtle Ray.

Happy anniversary to Bob and Lynn Bush.

Happy years, all!

Remember to set your clocks ahead one hour, on Saturday night for March 8. "Daylight Saving time," you know.

Community on 03/04/2020