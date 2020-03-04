Photos: Kuharick

Diana Lynn Huffmaster

Diana Lynn Huffmaster, 68, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born June 3, 1951, in Vinita, Okla., the daughter of Roy Lee and Betty (Nazworthy) Samples. She had a great love for animals of all kinds, from her groundhog named Shadow to her capuchin monkey Dinky whom she met while working at the Gentry Safari where she worked for several years. She loved spending time with her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Velta Stroup; and one son-in-law, Miles Lynn Patrick.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Ivan Huffmaster; one son, Ivan Huffmaster Jr. and wife Jennifer; two daughters, Angela Redfern and husband Kevin, and Tabatha Patrick; seven grandchildren, Robert James Headrick, Lauren Redfern and fiancé Robert Sands, Hannah Huffmaster and fiancé Brandon Bass, Caden Redfern, Mariah Huffmaster, Avery Patrick, Sagan Huffmaster; three brothers, Roy Samples and wife Pamela, Steve Samples and wife Miranda and Timmy Samples; four sisters, Joyce Dye and husband Johnny, Cheryl Stogdill, Cathy Russell and husband Jack, Pam Raines and husband Rick.

The family would like to thank Willard Walker Hospice Staff for all their kind care in their time of need.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery with no graveside service.

Judy Ann Kuharick

Judy Ann Kuharick, 67, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born April 28, 1952, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Dominak) Prijatel. She helped so many people in her 30 year career as a Registered Nurse. Her laughter will be missed.

"This world has lost a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, and the love of my life for the past 49 years. Heaven has gained a bright shining star, who will continue to shed light on everyone she touched here on earth. Love you, George"

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Daniel Prijatel.

Survivors include her husband, George Kuharick; daughter, Sarah Ware and husband Jonathan; son, George W. Kuharick and Angela Korbe; son, Henry Kuharick and wife Jennifer; daughter, Mary Jane Kuharick; brother, Edward Prijatel and wife Mary; her twin sister, Jane Graves and husband Jim; nine granddaughters, Hannah Ware, Hope Ware, Gwenyth Ware, Edie Ware, Abbigail McFerron, Ella Kuharick, Mabel Kuharick, Amelia Kuharick and Juliana Kuharick.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery and no graveside service was held.

Evan Joseph Lee Nunziato

Evan Joseph Lee Nunziato was born Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, and went to be with his Lord on the same day. He was the son of Dominick Joseph and Summer Lee (Mayes) Nunziato.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Terrance DosSantos and his great-grandmother, Karen Kennedy.

He is survived by his mother, Summer Lee Mayes and father, Dominick Joseph Nunziato; one sister, Emmalynn Nunziato; his maternal grandfather, Richard Mayes; maternal grandmother, Jonetta Mayes; two paternal grandfathers, Dominick Nunziato Sr. and Chris Farris; paternal grandmother, Dawn Farris; maternal great-grandparents, Ricky and Susan Mayes and Maynard "Lin" Kennedy; paternal great-grandmothers, Dyann Fry and Mary Alexander.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at White River Pentecostal Church in West Fork, Ark. Burial was in the West Fork Cemetery.

Janie Juanita Rivas

Janie Juanita Rivas, 77, of West Fork, Ark., passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Springdale, Ark. She was born Feb. 8, 1943, in Dermott, Ark., the daughter of Floyd and Lavern (Howard) Kelley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eligio "Lee" Rivas; one daughter, Rebecca Williams; one brother, Billy Ray (Cat) Kelley.

She is survived by her two grandsons, J.H. Williams Jr. and wife Anna and Andrew Kenneth Brown; one daughter, Sherrill Faye Vanover; three sisters, Alice Marie Swan, Frances Ann Nelms and Barbara Sue Nelms; one brother, Willard Kelley; two great-grandchildren, Rickie Teague and J.H. Williams III; two step-granddaughters, Christina Hayes and husband Jered and Crystal Williams.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Cox Cemetery in Morrow, Ark., and no graveside service was held.

Roger David Wright

Roger David Wright, 67, a life-long resident of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Dec. 23, 1952, in Prairie Grove, Ark., the son of William Kramer and Carrie Marie (Glidewell) Wright. He owned Wright's Upholstery where he designed custom upholstery products for a wide variety of businesses and individuals. He was known for being an old Ford and Mopar enthusiast and loved to talk about restoring old cars with friends and family. He was especially thrilled when his home and vehicles were featured in the recent third season of HBO's True Detective.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two uncles, Graham and Leland Wright.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Earlene Wright; six children, Shannon Way and her husband Dennis of Elkins, Marla Wright of Bentonville, Chris Wright and his wife Summer of Fayetteville, Willie Wright and his wife Crystal of Fayetteville, Katrena Wright of Lincoln, and Rebecca Wright Davis and husband Billy of Lincoln; his brother, Bill Wright of Springdale; his sister, Jo Ann Wright of Lincoln; one aunt, Bertha Cosby of Aubrey, Texas; nine grandchildren, Dylan Way, Shad Way, Bailey Thorpe, Chase and Elizabeth Wright, Raegan Wright, Victoria (Tori) Hammons, Caydence and Tahlaya Davis; and two special pups, Harley and Sadie, who stayed by his side until he passed.

The family will receive friends 6 - 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will be in Bethesda Cemetery, with no graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Fayetteville, Ark.

