PRAIRIE GROVE

Logan Auffet, 20, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brandi Meeker, 30, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bryan Jones, 34, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Matthew Harrington, 31, of Lincoln, was cited Feb. 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Brian Tarde, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Larry Parson, 60, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 13 in connection with possession of firearms by certain person.

Michael Hawkins, 23, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

James Villegas, 32, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Brett Bradley, 47, of Springdale, was cited Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Hugo Morales, 30, of Springdale, was cited Feb. 15 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Craig Greene, 36, of Springdale, was arrested Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Emily Bailey, 21, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Patrick Taylor, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Brandon Middlebrook, 20, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jason Martin, 36, of Springdale, was arrested Feb. 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Andrew Newton, 35, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dakota Woods, 22, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A 17-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited Feb. 18 in connection with restrictions.

Nathan Mason, 42, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cecil Conley, 61, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Anthony Goolsby, 43, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Bethany Manning, 38, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Michael Brown, 55, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Savana McGee, 21, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited Feb. 17 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan Drake, 34, of Rogers, was arrested Feb. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

John Griffith, 43, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 19 in connection with criminal trespass.

Tyler Samples, 29, of Springdale, was cited Feb. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Eva Klein, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay, theft of motor fuel.

Katie Happy, 37, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 21 in connection with domestic battery third, endangering the welfare of a minor third, resisting arrest.

Lorena Doane, 31, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited Feb. 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Joy Wilkins, 45, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 24 in connection with registering vehicle.

Larry Shue, 51, of Lincoln, was cited Feb. 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Lithdaniel Pummill, 23, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited Feb. 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

David Johnson, 38, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

William Thompson, 20, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 24 in connection with possession of controlled substance.

Guadalupe Almaraz, 49, of Rogers, was arrested Feb. 25 in connection with DWI, driving on license suspended for DWI.

Andrea Quinone, 31, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 25 in connection with domestic battery.

James Campbell, 60, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 26 in connection with DWI.

FARMINGTON

Allen Ray Davis, 31, of Rogers, was arrested Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Briana Lanora Dang, 25, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Leigh Johnson, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Melissa McPherson, 35, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Gregory Leon Bumstead, 32, of Elkins, was arrested Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Kimberly Michelle Meyer, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kodie Eugene McDaniel, 20, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Curtis Luttrell, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Raymond Cody Allen Scott, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Jack Woodward, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 17 in connection with driving on suspended license, no proof of insurance, failure to obtain state registration and license, possessing instruments of crime.

Nicholas W. Hall, 27, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Pamela Jean Bush, 41, of Siloam Springs, was arrested Feb. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Mason Dean Hankins, 48, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kelly D. Isham, 48, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 19 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Keeley Adams, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 20 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Misti Sierra Shackleford, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 20 in connection with possession of schedule VI, less than 4 oz.

Jessica Higginbotham, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 20 in connection with possession of schedule VI, less than 4 oz.

Michael Wayne Brown, 55, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Norma J. Manning, 66, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Nathan Allen Skelton, 32, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Alberto Uribe, 19, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

General News on 03/04/2020