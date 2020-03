CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Farmington

Girls

Wednesday

GAME 1 South No. 3 Crossett vs. East No. 4 Pocahontas, 1 p.m.

GAME 2 North No. 3 Pea Ridge vs. South No. 4 Mena, 4 p.m.

GAME 3 East No. 2 Batesville Southside vs. North No. 4 Ozark, 7 p.m.

Thursday

GAME 4 South No. 2 Nashville vs. East No. 3 Pulaski Academy, 1 p.m.

GAME 5 North No. 1 Farmington vs. Game 1 winner, 4 p.m.

GAME 6 East No. 1 Batesville vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

GAME 7 South No. 1 Star City vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

GAME 8 North No. 2 Harrison vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

GAME 9 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, noon

GAME 10 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m.

Championship

Friday, March 13

at Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs

GAME 11 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m.

Boys

Wednesday

GAME 1 South No. 3 Camden Fairview vs. East No. 4 eStem, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 2 North No. 3 Morrilton vs. South No. 4 Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 3 East No. 2 Blytheville vs. North No. 4 Dardanelle, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

GAME 4 South No. 2 Monticello vs. East No. 3 Brookland, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 5 North No. 1 Ozark vs. Game 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 6 East No. 1 Pulaski Mills vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

GAME 7 South No. 1 Magnolia vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 8 North No. 2 Pottsville vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

GAME 9 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 10 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday, March 13

at Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs

GAME 11 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7:45 p.m.

