PINE BLUFF -- National Canned Food Month is recognized in February. Take the month of March to test out the versatility of healthy canned foods while cooking for the family, according to Teresa Henson, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff extension specialist and nutrition outreach coordinator.

"Canned foods can help provide the necessary nutrients listed in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2015-2020 edition," she said. "There are many canned foods available in the grocery store that are healthy and nutritious and can be used to prepare a variety of meals. And there are some canned foods you should avoid -- first and foremost, steer clear of dented, rusted or scratched cans."

Henson said individuals should always read the Nutrition Facts label on products to find foods that are healthy and cost-effective.

"The label can help you compare the calories, fat, sodium and salt found in a variety of products," she said. "You can check the serving size and the number of servings found in the product. Remember, when shopping for canned foods, look for products low in sodium or with no salt added."

In order to ensure freshness of canned food, Henson recommends that individuals pay attention to the following dates listed on the can:

• Sell-by date. This tells a store how long to keep the canned product on display for sale. Buy the product before this date to have enough time to use the food at its best quality.

• Best By date. This is the date recommended for the best flavor or quality.

• Use-by date. This is the last date recommended for use of the product.

• Closed or coded dates. These are the packing numbers used by the manufacturer to rotate the stock and pinpoint the product in case of a recall.

"To save canned foods and prevent spoilage, it's best to use the 'first-in, first-out' rule," Henson said. "The method ensures older canned and dried food products are used before recently-purchased products. It's a good idea to write the date on the product to help maintain a rotation."

Henson reminds individuals to check canned products regularly during visits to the pantry for signs of spoilage. Throw out canned foods that are cracked, leaking or bulging.

"Thanks to the convenience of canned foods, fruits and vegetables can always be 'in season' in your household," Henson said. "Keep canned tomatoes, beans, fruits and vegetables on hand so you can always be prepared to cook convenient, healthy meals for the family. It's also a good idea to stock up on canned soups, broths and chili, as these can be prepared with fresh vegetables, grains or protein as part of a healthy meal."

Henson recommends individuals try this U.S. Department of Agriculture recipe for three-can chili.

"This tasty, easy-to-make dish is perfect for the late winter," she said.

3-Can Chili

Ingredients

-1 can corn, drained (15 ounces, or 10-ounce package of frozen corn)

-1 can crushed tomatoes, undrained (15 ounces)

-1 can black beans (15 ounces)

-chili powder (to taste)

Directions

1) Place the contents of all three cans into a pan.

2) Add chili powder to taste.

3) Stir to mix.

4) Continue to stir over medium heat until heated thoroughly.

Source: USDA Mixing Bowl

WILL HEHEMANN IS A WRITER/EDITOR WITH UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS, PINE BLUFF, SCHOOL OF AGRICULTURE, FISHERIES AND HUMAN SCIENCES.

General News on 03/04/2020