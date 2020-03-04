CANE HLL

100th Birthday Celebration

A party to celebrate the 100th birthday of Essie Bell Helm will be held 1-4 p.m., Sunday, March 15 at Historic Cane Hill College. The public is invited to celebrate with her and see the historic community. The party will include live music, refreshments, Helm's quilt display, historic tours and birthday cake. Come celebrate with her.

Poor People's Campaign On Exhibit

The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane has a new exhibit, "City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People's Campaign," which will run at least through April 4. It examines the Poor People's Campaign -- a grassroots, multi-racial movement that drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C. -- through 18 interpretive posters and a life-size reproduction ofone of the plywood tents constructed in Resurrection City during the Washington, D.C., occupation. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday amd by appointment. It is on Highway 45 in Cane Hill. For more information, call 479-824-5339.

LINCOLN

Class of 1978 Reunion

The class of 1978 reunion will be held 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Mexico Viejo Restaurant, 2131 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. Please pass the word.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Have A Heart For Seniors

Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center is sponsor a fundraising campaign with the challenge "Have a Heart for Seniors." The center has to raise $22,000 toward this year's budget. Donations can be made through the mail at 475 Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove 72753 or online at www.aaanwar.org/make-a-donation.

Occidental Lodge Breakfast

Occidental Lodge in Prairie Grove will have a country breakfast from 6-10 a.m. Saturday, March 7 in the lodge building on Mock Street. The breakfast is free. Donations are accepted and will go to the lodge's scholarship fund for Prairie Grove and Farmington graduates. The breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, sausage, gravy and biscuits.

