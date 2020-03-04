MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Chase Hutchens scores two of his four first-half points over the outstretched hands of Greenland's 6-6 Jack Quinn. The conference rivals battled it out on Friday, Jan. 24, at Wolfpack Arena as Lincoln celebrated Colors Day. Boys basketball season came to an end for the Wolves with a 65-56 loss to Mansfield in the first-round of the District 3A-1 West tournament at Waldron on Monday, Feb. 17.

WALDRON -- Lincoln and West Fork were among local teams that were eliminated on the first day of postseason play, Monday, Feb. 17, from the 3A-1 West District boys basketball tournament.

Mansfield 65, Lincoln 56

The Wolves had trouble guarding Mansfield 6-1 senior Ethan Stovall. who scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half to lead the Tigers' (9-14, 4-10) rally as Mansfield came from behind to knock Lincoln out in a first-round 3A-1 West Conference tournament game.

Lincoln held a 24-22 lead at the half, but the Wolves were outscored by a 25-17 margin in the third quarter and fell behind, 47-41, going into the fourth quarter. Mansfield added 18 points in the fourth to Lincoln's 14 and with the win advanced to play Charleston Tuesday.

Sophomore Trey Reed led the Lincoln effort with 13 points, followed by Malik Bagsby with 12 and Dayton Davis with 11.

Codi Chick added 18 and Layton Howard had 15 points for Mansfield.

Season Summary

In regular season action, Waldron defeated Lincoln, 86-65, behind Payton Brown's 46 points for the Bulldogs (21-4, 10-1) on Tuesday, Feb. 4. The Wolves finished 6-19 overall and 4-10 in league play. They averaged 55.2 points-per-game while allowing 62.9. Three of their conference wins came at home: against Mansfield (67-51) on Dec. 17, Cedarville (71-68) on Jan. 28, and West Fork (68-59) on Feb. 14. The solitary road win in the 3A-1 happened at Greenland (48-47) on Feb. 11.

2019-2020 LINCOLN BOYS BASKETBALL

Date^Opponent^Result^Score^Status

Nov. 21, 2019^Shiloh Christian^Loss^77-66^Nonconference

Nov. 23, 2019^Life Way Christian^Loss^40-38^Turkey Shoot Tournament

Nov. 26, 2019^Decatur^Win^57-30^Turkey Shoot Tournament

Dec. 3, 2019^at Gravette^Loss^61-41^Nonconference

Dec. 9, 2019^Omaha^Loss^75-^57^Anstaff Holiday Tournament

Dec. 10, 2019^Prairie Grove^Loss^54-34^Nonconference

Dec. 12, 2019^at Green Forest^Loss^57-46^Anstaff Holiday Tournament

Dec. 17, 2019^Mansfield^Win^67-51^3A-1 Conference

Dec. 20, 2019^at Cedarville^Loss^57-56^3A-1 Conference

Dec. 27, 2019^Paris^Loss^63-55^Bank of Ozarks Holiday Tournament

Dec. 28, 2019^Scranton^Loss^63-54^Bank of Ozarks Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30, 2019^Mountainberg^Win^51-49^Bank of Ozarks Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, 2020^Charleston^Loss^71-49^3A-1 Conference

Jan. 10, 2020^Waldron^Loss^85-71^3A-1 Conference

Jan. 14, 2020^Elkins^Loss^67-52^3A-1 Conference

Jan. 17, 2020^Greenland^Loss^67-54^3A-1 Conference

Jan. 21, 2020^at West Fork^Loss^66-58^3A-1 Conference

Jan. 23, 2020^at Mansfield^Loss^68-60^3A-1 Conference

Jan. 28, 2020^Cedarville^Win^71-68^3A-1 Conference

Jan. 31, 2020^at Charleston^Loss^78-63^3A-1 Conference

Feb. 4, 2020^at Waldron^Loss^86-65^3A-1 Conference

Feb. 7, 2020^at Elkins^Loss^68-44^3A-1 Conference

Feb. 11, 2020^at Greenland^Win^48-47^3A-1 Conference

Feb. 14, 2020^West Fork^Win^68-59^3A-1 Conference

Feb. 17, 2020^Mansfield^Loss^65- 56^District tournament

Sports on 03/04/2020