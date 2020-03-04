WALDRON -- Lincoln and West Fork were among local teams that were eliminated on the first day of postseason play, Monday, Feb. 17, from the 3A-1 West District boys basketball tournament.
Mansfield 65, Lincoln 56
The Wolves had trouble guarding Mansfield 6-1 senior Ethan Stovall. who scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half to lead the Tigers' (9-14, 4-10) rally as Mansfield came from behind to knock Lincoln out in a first-round 3A-1 West Conference tournament game.
Lincoln held a 24-22 lead at the half, but the Wolves were outscored by a 25-17 margin in the third quarter and fell behind, 47-41, going into the fourth quarter. Mansfield added 18 points in the fourth to Lincoln's 14 and with the win advanced to play Charleston Tuesday.
Sophomore Trey Reed led the Lincoln effort with 13 points, followed by Malik Bagsby with 12 and Dayton Davis with 11.
Codi Chick added 18 and Layton Howard had 15 points for Mansfield.
Season Summary
In regular season action, Waldron defeated Lincoln, 86-65, behind Payton Brown's 46 points for the Bulldogs (21-4, 10-1) on Tuesday, Feb. 4. The Wolves finished 6-19 overall and 4-10 in league play. They averaged 55.2 points-per-game while allowing 62.9. Three of their conference wins came at home: against Mansfield (67-51) on Dec. 17, Cedarville (71-68) on Jan. 28, and West Fork (68-59) on Feb. 14. The solitary road win in the 3A-1 happened at Greenland (48-47) on Feb. 11.
2019-2020 LINCOLN BOYS BASKETBALL
Date^Opponent^Result^Score^Status
Nov. 21, 2019^Shiloh Christian^Loss^77-66^Nonconference
Nov. 23, 2019^Life Way Christian^Loss^40-38^Turkey Shoot Tournament
Nov. 26, 2019^Decatur^Win^57-30^Turkey Shoot Tournament
Dec. 3, 2019^at Gravette^Loss^61-41^Nonconference
Dec. 9, 2019^Omaha^Loss^75-^57^Anstaff Holiday Tournament
Dec. 10, 2019^Prairie Grove^Loss^54-34^Nonconference
Dec. 12, 2019^at Green Forest^Loss^57-46^Anstaff Holiday Tournament
Dec. 17, 2019^Mansfield^Win^67-51^3A-1 Conference
Dec. 20, 2019^at Cedarville^Loss^57-56^3A-1 Conference
Dec. 27, 2019^Paris^Loss^63-55^Bank of Ozarks Holiday Tournament
Dec. 28, 2019^Scranton^Loss^63-54^Bank of Ozarks Holiday Tournament
Dec. 30, 2019^Mountainberg^Win^51-49^Bank of Ozarks Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, 2020^Charleston^Loss^71-49^3A-1 Conference
Jan. 10, 2020^Waldron^Loss^85-71^3A-1 Conference
Jan. 14, 2020^Elkins^Loss^67-52^3A-1 Conference
Jan. 17, 2020^Greenland^Loss^67-54^3A-1 Conference
Jan. 21, 2020^at West Fork^Loss^66-58^3A-1 Conference
Jan. 23, 2020^at Mansfield^Loss^68-60^3A-1 Conference
Jan. 28, 2020^Cedarville^Win^71-68^3A-1 Conference
Jan. 31, 2020^at Charleston^Loss^78-63^3A-1 Conference
Feb. 4, 2020^at Waldron^Loss^86-65^3A-1 Conference
Feb. 7, 2020^at Elkins^Loss^68-44^3A-1 Conference
Feb. 11, 2020^at Greenland^Win^48-47^3A-1 Conference
Feb. 14, 2020^West Fork^Win^68-59^3A-1 Conference
Feb. 17, 2020^Mansfield^Loss^65- 56^District tournamentSports on 03/04/2020
Print Headline: Wolves Suffer First Round Knockout