LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Essie Belle Helm, 99, of Lincoln, stands in front of a couple quilts she has made over the years. Her children are throwing her a 100th birthday party on March 15. Many of the quilts she has made will be on display at Historic Cane Hill College.

LINCOLN -- Essie Belle Helm, a Lincoln resident with six children, 20 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren, is not too sure about all the fuss her family is making over her 100th birthday.

Her children are planning a big birthday party at Historic Cane Hill College. However, the party is not just for family members. The public is invited to celebrate with her.

The celebration will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, and will include live music, refreshments, tours of historic Cane Hill buildings and birthday cake.

On display that day will be more than 100 quilts Helm has made over the years for members of her family.

"I have to go to the Lord about it everyday," Helm said. "It's overwhelming. It looks like way too much."

However, she said she plans to enjoy the day and be happy.

"I'm going to make the most of it."

Helm expects to see relatives coming from all parts of the country to the celebration, from the east coast to the west coast. She said she's heard 150 family members could be there for the occasion.

Helm was born March 15, 1920, in St. Vrain, Curry County, N.M. She moved to Portales, N.M., in 1921, where she was reared with her 10 siblings.

"My parents homesteaded there and the place is still in the family," Helm said. "They moved there with five children and a wagon."

She said the land was a territory and her family was considered squatters on the land.

"The old ranchers tried to run us off but they didn't manage to do it," Helm said, adding her father had to be tough and work hard so the family could stay there and make a living.

He traded to help provide for the family's needs, and Helm remembers him peddling sweet potatoes and other vegetables and returning home with apples, raisins, bolts of material and a barrel full of shoes.

She and her siblings rode horseback to get anywhere and one of her jobs in the summer growing up was riding the cultivator. She said she would work in the morning, take a rest and feed the horses, and then ride the cultivator in the afternoon.

"Twelve miles a day. I did it every day in the summertime," she said.

She attended school through 11th grade, married in 1937, and then she and her husband, Bill Helm Jr., started their family.

The Helms moved to Arkansas in 1951, to the Illinois Chapel area, and moved to the Lincoln area in 1957.

Helm said they came to Arkansas on the advice of a brother-in-law who told them they could grow a garden in the area.

"There was a drought out there (in N.M.) and we came to find a better way for making a living for six kids."

Her oldest child is now 81 years old and her youngest child is 72 years old.

Helm reared her family in the Lincoln area as a homemaker and working for Campbell Soup in Fayetteville. The family had a garden and Helm canned many vegetables over the years.

Her husband had a dairy farm for a while until he had to sell it because of his health. Bill passed away in 1992.

In 100 years, Helm has seen everything from horse and buggy to present day automobiles.

Growing up the way she did was a good education, she said.

"I think we thrived better than the town children because we knew how to make things work."

After her husband passed away, Helm said she began spending her time helping others. She cared for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also went into homes to care for senior adults who needed help.

She did this until she was 85 years old. Helm still lives by herself, with some assistance in the house from women who come in twice a day.

"I want to be busy and I'm sad I can't do what I used to do."

Yet, she still goes into her sewing room in the back of her home on North Main Street almost every day.

Over the years, she's made gorgeous quilts and guesses she's made around 400 quilts in all. These have been given as wedding gifts and as gifts for new babies. She gave each of her daughters four quilts as gifts when they married. She said she's made 18 patriotic quilts in recognition of those serving the country in the military. One was given to a family who lost a son.

"I've loved quilting always," Helm said.

She's slowed down somewhat and now primarily makes potholders to give away as gifts.

Helm likes to read, does a little cooking, believes in essential oils, only washes her face with water and can still see well. She watches television, mainly Day Star, the educational channel and game shows, but admits "sometimes I fall off the wagon and watch 'The Batchelor.'"

Helm said everyone is a pilgrim passing through life during their time on earth.

"I know God has a purpose for me in life and he's been good enough to spiritually show me that my purpose is to 'go ye and tell about the Lord.'"

She added, "We have to do good on this earth. That's all I know to do is to do the best I can for myself and my neighbor."

As she prepares to turn 100 years old, Helm is quick to say, "I have joy in my heart."

