As a parent, it was a joy to be personally involved in the birth, growth, and maturing of all five of our kids. My family was one of my top four priorities: God, family, church, and vocation -- in that order.

As I began writing this Reflection, a memory broke loose from my mental archives. In 1968, Carol and I lived in Seattle, and were visiting her grandmother: Grandma Ahlson. Darlene, our firstborn, was about 9 months old and was learning to walk.

As new parents, we were over-protective, so when Darlene would fall, one of us would hurry and help her up. But Grandma was a veteran and had a different perspective. The next time the toddler went down and began to cry, Grandma told us to stay put. Then she said to Darlene, "Come to grandma, and I'll help you up."

The little one got up and began taking steps to Grandma. But she suddenly stopped with a perplexed look on her face, looked at Carol, then plopped back down and resumed crying. As we broke into gales of laughter, Grandma told us, "You train the baby; don't let the baby train you."

This past week, Rebecca -- our younger daughter -- and her six kiddos have been visiting us. Eight-month-old Savanna, my little Dove, has been trying to crawl around the room and play with her siblings, but having a rough time of it. So in a playful manner, I stood her up and held her little hands. Immediately, she began trying to walk. Rebecca, Carol, and I were surprised.

Savanna looked at her feet as they tried to move, looked at her mama, looked down, and began awkwardly taking steps toward Rebecca. It seemed as if she were thinking, "So THAT's what those things are for." We all cheered her on as she walked the 12 feet to the couch, whereupon Rebecca picked her up and joyfully swung her around.

I said, "Let's try it again" and for the next half hour, grandbaby and grandpa wore each other out. But the funniest part was this: eight-month-old Savanna began giggling, and laughing as she learned to walk. Figuring out the purpose of legs and feet, she wanted to keep it up, giggling every time as she laboriously worked her way to mama. Also, each time we started over, she wouldn't take a step until she first looked up at me.

Needless to say (but I'll say it anyway), I felt privileged to help her learn to take her first steps. She's precocious, sociable, and is not content to just be held: she constantly looks around to see who and what is around her.

Nevertheless, when I sat her down on the floor and retreated to my La-Z-Boy chair, the little one began fussing because she wanted to continue. Or was it because she wanted the undivided attention? Probably both are correct. But not getting her way, Savanna finally stopped crying and decided to try walking by herself. As she held on to the couch, she laboriously made some headway.

But I think the image of my face is firmly stamped in her little mind, because the next day when Rebecca brought her out after her nap, Savanna saw me and broke out in a big grin that lit up the room, and reached for me. The little one is learning to know me, is enjoying my time with her, is learning to recognize the smiles on my face as I laugh with her, and mimics my smiles as best as she can.

OK, you can call me a happy grandpa; I'll confess to the charge.

But an even deeper joy develops when I pick up my little Dove and hold her close to me. At times she places her hands on my shoulders, pushes away to look at my face -- perhaps to identify who is holding her -- then lays her head on my shoulder and breathes a deep sigh as she relaxes. Somehow, she has learned that she is safe with me.

Savanna, my little Dove, is our 36th grandchild, but she is no more important than the others. All of them are gifts from God, and are cherished equally. They all are taught to know who Jesus is so that they can live in a way to please and honor the Lord.

Every child born, and yet to be born, is special to God. The song is correct: Jesus loves the little children.

