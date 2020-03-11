The public is invited to attend a dedication ceremony to celebrate the grand reopening of the Cane Hill Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

The year-long process to bring the church building back to its original 1891 appearance has been completed and the congregation will once again hold services in this historic building.

The church is located 20 miles west of Fayetteville at 14265 S. Highway 45 in Cane Hill. For more information, contact 479-824-5339.

General News on 03/11/2020