MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington high school principal/interim athletic director Jon Purifoy (left), who managed the 2020 State Class 4A basketball tournament held last week at Cardinal Arena, presented a certificate to coach Brad Johnson (right) and the Lady Cardinals commemorating their upcoming trip to Hot Springs Friday to play Star City in the state finals. Farmington defeated Batesville, 76-64, Saturday at Cardinal Arena in the semifinals.

FARMINGTON -- The dream of winning a state championship is within reach for coach Brad Johnson and Farmington's talented girls basketball team -- thanks to Saturday's 76-64 semifinal win over Batesville.

The win puts Farmington into Friday's state finals at Hot Springs against Star City marking the second time in coach Brad Johnson' career that he has led the Lady Cardinals into the championship game. Farmington lost to Star City in the 2012 state finals, but will get a rematch at Bank of the Ozarks Arena Friday at 6 p.m.

A highly awaited showdown between Farmington and Batesville materialized Saturday in the State Class 4A girls basketball semifinals and the Lady Cardinals victorious, 76-64. Farmington made 27-of-29 free throws and nine 3-pointers equalling nine made by Batesville.

Farmington's 3-pronged attack showcased 20 points apiece from guards Trinity Johnson and Makenna Vanzant plus 19 from junior forward Torie Kersey that enabled the Lady Cardinals to weather a storm when the defending state champions outscored them 16-9 in the third quarter and twice trimmed Farmington's lead down to four in the fourth period.

Batesville hosted last year's state tournament and beat Farmington in the quarterfinals but couldn't repeat as Farmington took a lead that swelled to as much as 16 points in the first half. Batesville fought an uphill battle trailing 47-41 at the end of the third and continued to challenge in the fourth behind 37 points from junior star Isabella Higginbottom, who scored 20 points in the fourth quarter.

"Great teams are going to go on a run," Brad Johnson said. "They're defending champions and you know they're going to fight. I thought our kids did a great job of staying calm and making plays when they had to."

Audrey Culpepper opened the fourth with a 3-pointer that was matched by Higginbottom. Higginbottom cut the lead to four but Joelle Tidwell hit two foul shots for Farmington. Tidwell then passed to a cutting Kersey for a layup and Carson Dillard's trey pushed the margin back to 10, at 57-47, with 3:05 left in the contest.

Farmington maintained the margin the rest of the way by knocking down free throws. Vanzant made 13-of-14 for the game and was 9-of-10 in the fourth.

From the start Brad Johnson knew his daughter, Trinity, who made four 3-pointers, was ready to go.

"She played at a really high level. I could tell (Saturday) morning getting ready for our walk-through she was shooting it well. It was good to hit some shots early and it gave our crowd some energy," Brad Johnson said.

Farmington got off to a roaring start. Trinity Johnson's second 3-pointer gave Farmington an early 8-4 lead. The Lady Cardinals went on a 9-2 run after Batesville closed within 8-6. Trinity Johnson added a fast-break layup off a Batesville turnover and Tidwell took Vanzant's in-bounds pass underneath the bucket. Higginbottom's putback was answered at the other end by Culpepper's trifecta.

In less than three minutes Farmington expanded its lead to 17-8 and the Lady Cardinals owned a 21-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Tidwell created several open looks and her teammates delivered in the second quarter. The 5-9 senior found Dillard on the left wing and Trinity Johnson in the right corner. Both 3-point shots went down. Tidwell also fed Kersey for a layup sparking Farmington to a 32-16 lead with 4:49 remaining in the first half.

Kersey ended a 5-0 mini run by Batesville by using a quick first step to get to the basket. Farmington then went nearly two-and-a-half minutes without scoring but its defense held up. Higginbottom's foul shots were the only points Farmington allowed during the time frame and the Lady Cardinals took a 38-25 lead into the half.

Farmington 76, Batesville 64

Batesville^8^17^16^23^--^64

Farmington^17^21^9^29^--^76

Batesville (30-3): Isabella Higginbottom 14 3-6 37, Taylor Rush 3 1-1 9, Jalise Stewart 3 2-2 8, Kaylee Clark 2 0-0 4, Anna Claire Ezell 1 0-0 3, Riley Freeman 0 2-2 2, Kayla Ward 0 1-4 1. Totals 23 9-14 64.

Farmington (31-3): Makenna Vanzant 3 13-14 20, Trinity Johnson 5 6-6 20, Torie Kersey 7 5-5 19, Audrey Culpepper 2 0-0 6, Carson Dillard 2 0-0 6, Joelle Tidwell 1 3-4 5. Totals 20 27-29 76.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 9 (Trinity Johnson 4, Culpepper 2, Dillard 2, Vanzant), Batesville 9 (Higginbottom 6, Rush 2, Ezell).

