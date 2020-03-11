JANELLE JESSEN ENTERPRISE-LEADER Joan Knight of Elkins gets her kite into the air during the Cane Hill Kite Festival on Saturday.

CANE HILL -- A record number of people attended the 19th annual Cane Hill Kite Festival on Saturday afternoon.

The weather was warm and a strong, steady wind kept the sky filled with colorful kites.

By late afternoon, 935 people had attended the event, nearly 200 more than the previous record of 766, set two years ago, according to organizer T.A. Sampson, owner of Springfield Ranch where the festival takes place.

The festival has come a long way since its first year when about 50 people attended and the weather was a chilly 40 degrees. Sampson said she thought the first year would be a one-time event, but despite the cold, people were asking "Are you going to do it again?" as they left, she said.

Last year was the only time the festival was canceled because of the weather, Sampson said. People were eager for this year's event and began asking her about the festival last fall, she said.

The festival draws visitors from the immediate area, as well as Missouri and Oklahoma; however, at least one person came from as far away as California on Saturday, Sampson said.

"There are people coming now who came as kids and they are bringing their kids," Sampson said.

The 200-acre hilltop property at an elevation of 1,100 feet is almost always windy, she said.

Sampson said she started the festival because she wanted to provide an affordable activity for families.

"Life has been very good to me and this is my way of giving back," she said. "I just feel totally blessed to have this property."

The festival is free to watch and costs just $1 for kids and $2 for adults to fly a kite. Thanks to sponsors, members of the military and their families fly for free, she said.

"We appreciate our sponsors," she said.

Sampson also purchases easy-to-fly kites wholesale and sells them at coss to those who attend the festival. The event features three kite raffles and tickets are just 50 cents per person, with a limit of one ticket each to keep the contest fair, she said.

The Friends of the Prairie Grove Pound provide concessions and volunteers work in a kite hospital to help those who need help putting their kites together or repairing them.

This year's festival featured a contest to guess how many armadillo holes were filled in preparation for the festival. The correct answer was 55, Sampson said.

Many people don't realize how much work goes into planning the festival, she said.

"I couldn't do this without volunteers," she said. "I cannot say enough about the wonderful people I have, some of whom have volunteered since the very first year."

