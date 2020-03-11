MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Mills University Studies junior forward Jakari Livingston throws down a monster slam dunk in the closing seconds of the Comets' 75-64, semifinal win over eStem in Saturday's early semifinal during the Class 4A State basketball tournament at Farmington's Cardinal Arena. Mills will face defending state champion Magnolia in the finals Friday at Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs at 7:45 p.m.

FARMINGTON -- Brookland senior Drew Thompson sits after drawing contact and a foul from Magnolia's Drevonte Dismuke (No. 5) while shooting a 3-pointer, which the official in the background is signaling as good. Thompson added a free throw to convert a 4-point play tying the contest at 53-53 sending the game into double overtime. Magnolia eventually prevailed, 63-56, to win Saturday's late boys semifinal at the Class 4A State basketball tournament held at Farmington's Cardinal Arena.

Magnolia picked up its defensive intensity to start the fourth quarter. The Panthers were down 33-27 and weren't going to allow Brookland to run the clock down. Magnolia contested passes, but Brookland wanted the game and crashed the offensive glass.

Jackson Ballard ripped a rebound away from two defenders and was fouled. He sank two free throws giving the Bearcats a 37-31 lead with 5:19 left. The foul put Magnolia over the limit and Brookland would shoot the bonus the rest of the way.

The Panthers got a tip-in by No. 22

Magnolia 63, Brookland 56 (Double Overtime)

Brookland^9^13^11^13^7^3^--^56

Magnolia^5^10^12^19^7^10^-- ^63

Brookland (20-13): Jackson Ballard 4 6-11 17, Drew Thompson 1 6-6 8, Keean Strode 2 2-3 8, Cole Doke 2 2-2 7, Landon Hendrix 2 0-0 4, Brody Gibson 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 17-24 45.

Magnolia (26-0): Derrian Ford 9 2-2 21, Devonte Walker 6 4-4 19, Colby Garland 4 3-4 11, Kyle Carver 4 1-4 9, Braelyn Beasley 4 1-2 9. Totals 27 11-16 69.

3-Point Goals -- Magnolia x (x). Brookland 6 (Ballard 3, Strode 2, Doke).

