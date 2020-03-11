My story today is one of persistence, patience, love, and yes, miracles.

Our cousin Wanda Brakebill sent me a copy of the Ojai, Calif., news, headlined by the moving of their police chief to Thousand Oaks, wishing to leave a strong relation between the police department and the community. Due to the perpetual drought they didn't want to waste water so they designed a butterfly sanctuary.

Now my story. For the inside of the station, a friend recommended 11-year-old Aubrey Larson to paint an inside mural, "Pink Moment Beauty." Her parents, Jordan and Leah Larson, and brother, Ethan, watched as she worked every day.

After the painting was finished, Aubrey's dad told Chief Fryhoff, Aubrey's back story. He said, "I waited until Aubrey was done so you guys wouldn't treat her differently." He said Aubrey was born with a stomach deformity that caused severe acid reflux, so bad that she refused to eat and began failing to survive. She underwent surgery, trying different things to minimize the reflux, but not a good solution. She was admitted to a children's hospital 14 times for a minimum of two weeks each time. It was during those hospital visits that she developed her passion for art.

She gets her nutrition from a TPN (Total Parenteral Nutrition) backpack, which is why she would not accept any food offered her.

Aubry is the great-granddaughter of Paul and Wanda (Cushing) Brakebill. Wanda lived her earlier years in Lincoln, and attended Lincoln School.

