MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mills University Studies boys basketball team, coaches, manager and cheerleaders celebrate the Comets' 75-64, semifinal win over eStem in Saturday's early semifinal during the Class 4A State basketball tournament at Farmington's Cardinal Arena. Mills will face defending state champion Magnolia in the finals Friday at Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs at 7:45 p.m.

FARMINGTON -- Each time Mills University Studies boys basketball team took the court during the state tournament it was like listening to Jerry Lee Lewis' a 'Whole Lotta Shaking Going On.'

There were slam dunks galore of all varieties including alley-oops.

Chief among the Comets' dunkers was junior center Jakari Livingston, who slammed home the Comets' final points of the tournament -- punctuating Mills' 75-64 victory Saturday in the semifinals of the Class 4A boys state tournament at Farmington's Cardinal Arena.

Mills Coach Raymond Cooper set up the last dunk as a means of breaking eStem's full-court press and Livingston delivered a thunderous dunk seconds before the horn sounded.

"It was good at the right time cause they were hitting every shot. We were hoping that we would get a couple baskets, that's what we were looking to do late in the game, go long and try to go over the top of that pressure," Cooper said.

The win means Mills get another shot at a state championship after losing 78-76 to Magnolia in last year's finals. Magnolia went into double overtime before taking control and beating upstart Brookland, 64-56, in the other semifinal. This year's boys championship game tips off at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs. Mills brings a 15-game winning streak into the finals.

"They've got three really good scorers, the Sanders brothers and Dylan (Sewell), the shooter; and we really wanted to focus on them. This is our fourth time playing them and every game has gone down to the wire like this," Cooper said. "You can't pull away from them because they can score so well. Tonight we were tough. We held on. We kind of traded baskets with them late in the game, but we did enough to win."

Livingston racked up 25 points along the way highlighted by his three dunks in the second half. The high-percentage shots helped hold off eStem, which fought to tie the game 37-37 in the third quarter.

Javion Guy-King chipped in 19 points for Mills in spite of foul trouble.

Brothers, JK Sanders (17) and Jacob Sanders (14), combined for 31 points for eStem (25-14), which won its previous two games at state after coming as a No. 4 seed. The Mets upstaged No. 1 seed Ozark, 65-48, Thursday and knocked off Camden Fairview, 47-42, on Wednesday.

Mills 75, eStem 64

Mills^14^16^18^27^-- ^75

eStem^13^13^13^25^--^64

eStem (25-14): JK Sanders 6 5-12 17, Jacob Sanders 6 2-4 14, Dylan Sewell 4 0-0 10, Keith Martin 1 5-6 7, Jaylon Smith 1 3-4 5, Ed Dailey 2 0-0 5, Ryan Gore 1 1-2 4, Shamar Womack 1 0-0 2, Tyler Hawkins 0 0-2 0. Totals 22 16-30 64.

Mills (xx-xx): Jakari Livingston 9 7-10 25, Javion Guy-King 8 2-2 19, QJ King 1 7-7 9, Joseph Bell 4 1-3 8, Caleb Allen 2 4-4 8, Darion Dixon 1 3-3 5. Totals 25 25-29 75.

3-Point Goals -- Mills 1 (Guy-King). eStem 4 (Sewell 2, Gore, Dailey).

Sports on 03/11/2020