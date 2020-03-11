Flag: Parcell

Sherry Sue Crawford

Sherry Sue Crawford, 63, of Rheas Mill, Ark., passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born March 24, 1956, in Melbourne, Ark., the daughter of Arthur D. and Lula Pearl (Brock) Burkett.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Crawford; one daughter, Nancy Boydstun and her husband Matthew; two sons, Joshua Crawford and Robert Crawford and his wife Ryan; one brother, Jimmie Burkett and his wife Sandra; three sisters, Julie Thurman and her husband Michael, Betsy Smith and her husband Buzz and her twin sister, Mary Newberry and her husband Gary; six grandchildren, Kevin Boydstun, Alexander Boydstun, Robert "R.J." Crawford, Calvin Crawford, Mason Crawford, and Abigail Crawford.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in Crawford Cemetery on Rock Springs Road, at Rheas Mill.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 641, Prairie Grove, AR 72753.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Linda Ann Patrick

Linda Ann Patrick, 76, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Katherine's Place in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Dec. 1, 1943, in Muskogee, Okla., the daughter of Vernon and Lucille (Moreland) Guthrie. She was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Daniel Patrick; two brothers, Calvin Guthrie and Gary Guthrie; and one sister, Carol Bates.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Dennis Patrick; three sons, Chris Patrick, Greg Patrick and his wife Angel, and Scott Patrick; seven grandchildren, Tangie, Taylor, Colton, Cody, Grant, Emma and Nathan; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Farmington United Methodist Church in Farmington. Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery in Farmington.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Steve Parcell

Steve Parcell, 64, of Lincoln, Ark., died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

He was born Dec. 19, 1955, in Kansas City, Mo., to Walter and Maxine Bauman Parcell. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He is survived by a son, Justin Parcell and a sister, Suzee Townsend.

Westfield Funeral Home of Springdale is in charge of arrangements.

