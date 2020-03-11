LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Clifford Holt of Lincoln explains the voting machine to his daughter, Paisyn, 6, while he votes in the primary/judicial election on March 3 at Lincoln community building on Lincoln Square.

FARMINGTON -- A Walmart director will be the newest member of Farmington School Board.

In unofficial results, voters in the Farmington School District boundaries selected Josh Petree for the Position 3 seat on the local board of education.

Petree and Mark Vaughn, a senior pricing manager for Tyson Foods, were running for the vacant seat in the annual March 3 school election.

Petree received 1,196 votes (55%); Vaughn received 969 votes (45%).

Jennifer Price, Washington County director of elections, said the county Election Commission will meet to certify election results Friday.

Following the election, Petree, who has been with Walmart Stores Inc. for 24 years, expressed his appreciation to family, friends and residents of Farmington for support, encouragement and well wishes during the past several months.

"I have enjoyed getting to know more about our schools, faculty, staff and administration of where we have been, where we are and where we need to be going forward," Petree said by email. "The race/election was extremely close and I was very excited to see as many people come out and vote as they did. It seems to me, more people hit the polls than any other race that Farmington has had in several years."

He continued, "I have commented several times that Mark or myself would add value and have the best interest of Farmington at hand - as both of us had quite a few of the same focus points with growth, development and overall infrastructure. Mark and I both felt the future is imperative and being able to make factual and logical decisions that affect so many would be key over the next few years."

Petree currently is director of Project Planning with Walmart and leads the team that handles planning and communication for the remodel/new store program with Walmart U.S. and Puerto Rico. He and his family have lived in Farmington more than 18 years. He has two children in the Farmington School District, one at the high school and one at the junior high.

