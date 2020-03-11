MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The Star City girls basketball team and coaches celebrate the Lady Bulldogs' 55-53, down to the wire semifinal win over Pulaski Academy in Saturday's late semifinal during the Class 4A State basketball tournament at Farmington's Cardinal Arena. Star City won the 2012 state championship against Farmington. The Lady Cardinals get a rematch in the finals Friday at Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs at 6 p.m.

FARMINGTON -- Star City (32-0) remains unbeaten -- barely.

Never-the-less the Lady Bulldogs are heading into Friday's finals at Hot Springs Bank of the Ozarks Arena against Farmington to conclude the 2020 State 4A girls basketball tournament after escaping with a 55-53 win over Pulaski Academy in last Saturday's late semifinal at Farmington's Cardinal Arena.

"It was a hard-fought battle, they were really tough. It was a good ball-game, proud of my kids, they never give up," said Star City coach Becky Yarborough.

Star City's fourth quarter defense limited Pulaski Academy to seven points empowering the Lady Bulldogs to come from behind. Pulaski Academy scored at least 15 points in each of the first three quarters and the Lady Bruins led 46-45 going into the fourth quarter, but they couldn't hold onto their lead which became three points when Isis Woods drove left to right and scored in the middle.

Star City countered with a 7-2 run over a 4:09 span to take a 52-50 lead with 2:48 to go when Arriana Johnson's turnaround shot near the free-throw-line rolled around and went in. Pulaski Academy tied the score when Woods, who led all scorers with 20 points, banked in a shot after the Lady Bruins reset their offense with a second chance rebound.

On the next trip down Janiya Johnson regained the lead for Star City by driving to the hoop. Woods missed a shot in the lane with a minute-and-a-half left. Star City then played keep away, nursing the lead and milking the clock. Woods' deflection nearly caused a turnover but the ball went out-of-bounds to Star City. Breanna Grayson missed a turnaround for Star City and Pulaski Academy got an unlucky break when Taylor Fernandez' 3-point attempt stuck on the rim.

The alternate possession belonged to Star City and the Lady Bulldogs missed the front end of a 1-and-1 giving Pulaski Academy a chance. Woods attacked the basket and was fouled with an opportunity to tie the game at the free-throw-line. She could only make the first, leaving the Lady Bruins still down, 54-53, with 18.4 seconds remaining.

Breanna Grayson rebounded the second free throw attempt and quickly found Janiya Johnson with the outlet, who utilized her speed to accelerate into the front court and run off all but three seconds before the Lady Bruins fouled. Arrianna Johnson's free throw gave Star City a two-point cushion and they escaped with a 55-53 win that put them into Friday's State 4A finals against Farmington at Bank of the Ozarks Arena at Hot Springs. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

"We understand what we've got in front of us, too, a very good Farmington team," Yarborough said, adding, "But we're looking forward to it."

Grayson paced the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points while Arriana Johnson scored 18 and Janiya Johnson, 10.

Star City 55, Pulaski Academy 53

Pulaski Academy^15^15^16^7^--^53

Star City^15^19^11^10^--^55

Pulaski Academy (28-3): Isis Woods 8 2-4 20, Jazmene McMillan 3 3-7 9, Riley Smith 3 2-2 8, Taylor Fernandez 2 1-2 7, Hindman 2 2-2 6, James 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 10-17 53.

Star City (32-0): Breanna Grayson 7 5-5 19, Arriana Johnson 5 8-9 18, Janiya Johnson 2 6-11 10, Maddie Anders 3 0-1 6, A. Grayson 0 2-5 2. Totals 17 21-31 55.

3-Point Goals -- Star City 0, Pulaski Academy 5 (Woods 2, Fernandez 2, James).

Sports on 03/11/2020