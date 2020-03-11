LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Amanda Alexander, a senior at Farmington High, visits with Grady Davis, 5, of Farmington, during the Dr. Seuss Literacy Night sponsored by the high school's media center.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington High students Morgan Campbell and Caleb Grusing, both members of the school's Cardinal Crew, show that someone is never too old to read a Dr. Seuss book. The students are reading Dr. Seuss' "There's a Wocket in My Pocket." The Farmington High media center hosted a Dr. Seuss Literacy Night and invited students and their families from Folsom and Williams elementary schools to help celebrate the March 2 birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel or Dr. Seuss.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Braiden Barclay, a first grader at Lincoln Elementary, takes a break to read last week during Read Across America, a day set aside to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss. Students were dressed up as their favorite storybook characters and at the end of the school day, it was "Drop Everything and Read."

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove Elementary School celebrated Dr. Seuss' birthday by inviting special guests to come in and read Dr. Seuss books to kindergarten and first grade students during the week. School Resource Officer Travis Stills, one of the readers for the week, stands with some elementary students afterward. This day, students dressed up for Wacky Wednesday.

