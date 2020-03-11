FARMINGTON -- Arriana Johnston scored 21 points keeping Star City (31-0) unbeaten and heading into Saturday's semifinals at the State 4A girls basketball tournament held at Farmington's Cardinal Arena.

Breanna Grayson added 14 points, Janiya Johnson, 11, and Lucy Scott, 10, for the Lady Bulldogs, who put 61 points on the board spread out among six players. In one of the more productive quarters of the tournament the teams combined for 35 first quarter points with Star City holding a 19-16 lead.

Star City continued leading 33-28 at halftime and stretched the margin to 49-39 after three quarters. Southside Batesville reduced the lead to 8 at the free-throw-line on the first possession of the fourth quarter, but Star City never allowed the Southerners to get closer than nine the rest of the way.

Southside Batesville relied on the scoring combination of London Cuzzort's 16 points and Reese Gardner's 12. Southside Batesville finished the season 25-7.

Star City 61, Southside Batesville 49

Southside Batesville^16^12^11^10^--^49

Star City^19^14^16^12^--^61

Southside Batesville (25-7): London Cuzzort 3 9-10 16, Reese Gardner 3 4-5 12, Kamie Jenkins 5 0-0 10, Brett Gardner 3 0-1 7, Olivia Allen 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 15-18 49.

Star City (31-0): Arriana Johnson 5 8-9 21, Breanna Grayson 4 6-7 14, Janiya Johnson 4 3-5 11, Lucy Scott 4 0-0 10, Maddie Anders 1 0-0 3, Kaylee Efling 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 19-23 61.

3-Point Goals -- Star City 6 (Johnson 3, Scott 2, Anders), Southside Batesville 4 (R. Gardner 2, B. Gardner, Cuzzort).

Sports on 03/11/2020