CANE HILL

Poor People's Campaign On Exhibit

The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill has a new exhibit, "City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People's Campaign," which will run at least through April 4. It examines the Poor People's Campaign -- a grassroots, multi-racial movement that drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C., -- through 18 interpretive posters and a life-size reproduction of one of the plywood tents constructed in Resurrection City during the Washington, D.C., occupation. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. It is on Highway 45 in Cane Hill. For more information, call 479-824-5339.

DUTCH MILLS

Cemetery Board Meeting

Dutch Mills Cemetery Board will meet Thursday, March 26, at Liberty Baptist Church for its annual meeting to discuss plans for the upcoming year.

LINCOLN

Drug Intervention Outreach

Grace Covenant Church and Lincoln Alliance Ministerial Brotherhood is hosting a drug intervention outreach for the area. It will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be served. The afternoon is open to anyone who wants to get information to help someone dealing with an addiction or for those who are battling an addiction and are seeking help.

Class of 1978 Reunion

The class of 1978 reunion will be held 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Mexico Viejo Restaurant, 2131 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. Please pass the word.

PRAIRIE GROVE

AARP Meeting

Washington County AARP will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Cedar Springs Retirement Center. The speaker will be on health matters from Pat Walker Center for Seniors.

General News on 03/11/2020