FARMINGTON -- Defending state champion Batesville (30-2) exploded for 27 points in the fourth pulling away from Pea Ridge (25-9) for a 65-44 win advancing to the Class 4A State semifinals.

In a Thursday, March 5 game at Farmington's Cardinal Arena, Pea Ridge, the No. 3 seed from the 4A North, became the latest state tournament victim of Batesville, which defeated two 4A-1 teams on the way to winning the 2019 state girls basketball championship.

Last year Batesville hosted state and beat Farmington (72-59) on Feb. 28, 2019, in the quarterfinals and Berryville (72-66) in the state championship on March 7, 2019. Pea Ridge became the third 4A-1 school to square off against Batesville's powerhouse, which achieved a 60-5 record over the past two seasons coming into the 2020 quarterfinal contest.

Isabella Higginbottom scored 30 points for the Lady Pioneers, but only six in the fourth quarter. She did her damage by driving, drawing defenders and dishing to teammates as Batesville consistently shot layups down the stretch. Five players scored in the fourth for Batesville which put 27 points up while holding Pea Ridge to 10 to put the game away.

Higginbottom scored 9 points and handed out an assist as the Lady Pioneers jumped ahead of Pea Ridge, 13-3, in the first quarter. Aidan Dayberry's 3-pointer with seven seconds left gave Pea Ridge a little hope by keeping them within 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Lauren Wright's foul shots pulled the Lady Blackhawks within four, but Kayla Ward put in a miss to give the Lady Pioneers a 25-19 halftime lead.

Pea Ridge junior Blakelee Winn led the Lady Blackhawks with 19 points. She began to assert herself in the third quarter driving to the basket and drawing fouls. Three times Winn reduced Batesville's lead to four, the second opportunity coming with a minute remaining in the third when she powered up a shot in the key. Her free throw with six seconds showing made it a 38-34 game going into the fourth.

Pea Ridge kept the margin at five midway through the fourth, but couldn't contain Higginbottom's dribble penetration. As defenders rotated over to get between her and the basket she passed to Jalise Stewart, Kaylee Clark and Taylor Rush, all of whom finished layups including one 3-point play. Higginbottom feigned a pass then laid the ball in on a drive stretching Batesville's lead out to 60-44 with just over a minute-and-a-half to play sealing the Lady Blackhawks' fate.

Batesville's victory put them in a rematch with Farmington, this time in the state semifinals on Saturday, March 7 on Farmington's home-court at Cardinal Arena.

Batesville 65, Pea Ridge 44

Batesville^13^12^13^27^--^65

Pea Ridge^6^13^15^10^--^44

Pea Ridge (25-10): Blakelee Winn 5 9-13 19, Aidan Dayberry 2 4-8 10, Lauren Wright 2 2-2 7, Allisa Short 1 3-4 5, Ravin Cawthorn 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 19-10 44.

Batesville (30-2): Isabella Higginbottom 9 11-11 30, Kaylee Clark 3 5-7 11, Taylor Rush 4 2-2 10, Riley Freeman 2 0-0 6, Jalise Stewart 2 0-0 4, Kayla Ward 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 18-20 65.

3-Point Goals -- Batesville 3 (Freeman 2, Higginbottom). Pea Ridge 3 (Dayberry 2, Wright).

Sports on 03/18/2020