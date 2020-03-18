Prairie Grove City Council held a special meeting March 9 to discuss plans for the refinancing and dedication of bond issues to fund new infrastructure projects.

The council gave its OK for the city to move ahead with getting more information on cost estimates and details about refinancing the bonds. City officials are working with Crews & Associates on the issues.

The city would refinance a 2014 bond issue and possibly a 2012 bond issue. It is estimated the transaction would provide between $7-11 million in capital for infrastructure projects.

Projects will likely include water line replacements, sewer improvements, drainage work, road work, and possibly rehabilitation of the Aquatic Park.

The water line improvements would include replacing the remaining water lines in the original water system. Sewer projects would likely include the partial replacement of the 1969 western collection line to the wastewater treatment plant.

Road work could include the extension of Viney Grove Road to Buchanan Street and drainage projects to improve runoff in the downtown area.

General News on 03/18/2020