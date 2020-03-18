LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Ava Willcutt, left, KatieBeth Harper and Makayla Molnar, eighth graders at Farmington Junior High, organized a clothing drive for the school's Cardinal Closet. These large bags filled with clothes show only a portion of the items turned in for the community service project.

FARMINGTON -- A team of eighth graders at Farmington Junior High recently organized a clothing drive to help their fellow students and families.

The students initiated the drive as a project for their EAST class. EAST stands for Education Accelerated by Service and Technology. Students in the class come up with service projects to help the school and community using technology.

As an incentive, the girls -- Makayla Molnar, Ava Willcutt and KatieBeth Harper -- made the drive a competition among the classes. The class that brought in the most pieces of clothing would win a pizza party.

Norma Dickerson's class won the party by bringing in 176 pieces of clothing.

The students sorted the clothes by color and then began washing all items, said Molnar.

They received all sizes from baby and toddler clothes to adult clothes. Some of the clothes for children will be donated to other organizations. But most of the clothes will be turned over to the junior high counselor's office to distribute as needed.

Harper said the idea for a Cardinal Closet came from their EAST facilitator Randy Osnes, who also is head softball coach. Osnes is one of several facilitators at the school. Reeves Barr is the main EAST facilitator.

"Coach Osnes mentioned a closet to help others and we liked the idea," Harper said.

The girls found the project took more work than they at first realized. They kept track of each item and where it came from to make sure everyone was credited for their donations. They've also learned more about laundering clothes.

Willcutt said she believes the clothing drive was a success and hopes the items will help families at their school.

Paula Beard, secretary in the junior high counselor's office, said the school already tries to meet students' needs for food, clothing and school supplies.

"We're trying to help students out so they can focus on school," Beard said.

She said the clothing drive for a Cardinal Closet will provide more items for the school to hand out as needed.

"It's an awesome thing," Beard said. "They asked for suggestions, took that idea and ran with it. It's given them pride because they are helping their fellow students."

General News on 03/18/2020