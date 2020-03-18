FARMINGTON -- Southside Batesville banked on 26 points from Reese Gardner to lead the Lady Southerners to a 48-31 victory over Ozark on Wednesday, March 4, at the Class 4A girls state basketball tournament at Farmington's Cardinal Arena.

The senior guard accounted for a trio of 3-pointers and made good on 11-of-12 free throws for the Lady Southerners. With the win Southside advanced to take on No. 1 South Star City on Friday.

Southside led 10-8 at the end of one quarter. Foul trouble became a factor, hurting Ozark in the second quarter. Sophomore 6-1 center Carter Crane drew her second and went to the bench. In her absence, Southside freshman Kamie Jenkins used her tall frame to muscle in a putback. Reese Gardner added a 3-pointer 31 seconds later as the Southerners opened up a 19-8 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the first half.

Ozark got a trey from Mary Grace Ree and Briley Burns' 18-foot buzzer beater to cut the lead down to 19-13 at the half. The game was still tight with Southside leading 25-22 at the end of the third quarter.

Ozark, however, didn't score for the first 3:35 of the fourth and fell behind 35-22 before the Lady Hillbillies found the basket. Southside outscored Ozark 23-9 in the fourth quarter.

Tanner Richard and Kelsee Barnett scored 7 points apiece for Ozark.

Southside 48, Ozark 31

Ozark^8^5^9^9^--^31

Southside^10^9^6^23^--^48

Southside (25-6): Reese Gardner 6 11-12 26, London Cuzzort 4 0-0 9, Brett Gardner 1 2-2 5, Kamie Jenkins 1 1-3 3, Oliva Allen 0 3-4 3, Shelby Warden 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 17-21 48.

Ozark (20-14): Kelsee Barnett 2 3-4 7, Tanner Richard 2 2-2 7, Mary Grace Ree 2 0-0 6, Summer Joy 0 4-4 4, Carter Crane 1 1-2 3, Briley Burns 1 0-0 2, Autumn Joy 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 10-12 31.

3-Point Goals -- Southside 5 (R. Gardner 3, B. Gardner, Cuzzort), Ozark 3 (Ree 2, Richard).

Sports on 03/18/2020