Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Gardner's 26 Carries Southside by Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER | March 18, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

FARMINGTON -- Southside Batesville banked on 26 points from Reese Gardner to lead the Lady Southerners to a 48-31 victory over Ozark on Wednesday, March 4, at the Class 4A girls state basketball tournament at Farmington's Cardinal Arena.

The senior guard accounted for a trio of 3-pointers and made good on 11-of-12 free throws for the Lady Southerners. With the win Southside advanced to take on No. 1 South Star City on Friday.

Southside led 10-8 at the end of one quarter. Foul trouble became a factor, hurting Ozark in the second quarter. Sophomore 6-1 center Carter Crane drew her second and went to the bench. In her absence, Southside freshman Kamie Jenkins used her tall frame to muscle in a putback. Reese Gardner added a 3-pointer 31 seconds later as the Southerners opened up a 19-8 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the first half.

Ozark got a trey from Mary Grace Ree and Briley Burns' 18-foot buzzer beater to cut the lead down to 19-13 at the half. The game was still tight with Southside leading 25-22 at the end of the third quarter.

Ozark, however, didn't score for the first 3:35 of the fourth and fell behind 35-22 before the Lady Hillbillies found the basket. Southside outscored Ozark 23-9 in the fourth quarter.

Tanner Richard and Kelsee Barnett scored 7 points apiece for Ozark.

Southside 48, Ozark 31

Ozark^8^5^9^9^--^31

Southside^10^9^6^23^--^48

Southside (25-6): Reese Gardner 6 11-12 26, London Cuzzort 4 0-0 9, Brett Gardner 1 2-2 5, Kamie Jenkins 1 1-3 3, Oliva Allen 0 3-4 3, Shelby Warden 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 17-21 48.

Ozark (20-14): Kelsee Barnett 2 3-4 7, Tanner Richard 2 2-2 7, Mary Grace Ree 2 0-0 6, Summer Joy 0 4-4 4, Carter Crane 1 1-2 3, Briley Burns 1 0-0 2, Autumn Joy 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 10-12 31.

3-Point Goals -- Southside 5 (R. Gardner 3, B. Gardner, Cuzzort), Ozark 3 (Ree 2, Richard).

Sports on 03/18/2020

Print Headline: Gardner's 26 Carries Southside

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT