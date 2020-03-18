Sign in
Nashville Girls Fall To Lady Bruins by Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER | March 18, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

FARMINGTON -- Pulaski Academy advanced into the quarterfinals by routing Nashville, 70-36, in the most lop-sided game of the Class 4A State basketball tournament Thursday, March 5 at Farmington's Cardinal Arena.

Pulaski Academy led just 35-25 at halftime, and the rout began in the third quarter when the Lady Bruins outscored Nashville 20-6. Pulaski Academy got its offense rolling with five different players scoring and two 3-pointers from Riley Smith and Natalya Kaza in the period that saw the Lady Bruins take a 55-31 lead going into the fourth.

Pulaski Academy upped the ante in the fourth blitzing Nashville by a 2-to-1 pace with 20 points for the Lady Bruins and 10 for the Lady Scrappers. The Lady Bruins attempted only a singular free throw in the second half, but that was because they were knocking down shots. Pulaski Academy made nine field goals in the third and 7 more in the fourth with a 3-pointer by Blakely James.

Taylor Hernandez scored 21 points for Pulaski Academy in three quarters of action. She rested in the fourth quarter. Three teammates, Smith, 14; Jazmene McMillan, 13; and Isis Woods, 10; joined her in double figures.

Sophomore Taylor Honesty scored 14 points for Nashville all in the first half while freshman Lauren Carver added a dozen points for the Lady Scrappers who finished their season 18-10.

Pulaski Academy 70, Nashville 36

Nashville^12^13^6^5^--^36

Pulaski Academy^18^17^20^15^-- ^70

Nashville (18-10): Taylor Honesty 7 0-2 14, Lauren Carver 4 4-6 12, Kyleigh Scoggins 1 3-8 5, Lashonna Cooper 0 3-4 4, Macy Morris 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 10-22 36.

Pulaski Academy (28-3): Taylor Hernandez 9 0-0 21, Riley Smith 6 1-2 14, Jazmene McMillan 6 1-2 13, Isis Woods 4 2-2 10, Macy Williams 2 0-0 4, Blakely James 1 0-0 3, Natalya Kaza 1 0-0 3, Ashlyn McDaniels 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 4-6 70.

3-Point Goals -- Pulaski Academy 6 (Hernandez 3, R. Smith, James, Kaza), Nashville 0.

Sports on 03/18/2020

Print Headline: Nashville Girls Fall To Lady Bruins

