PRAIRIE GROVE -- The director of public works for the city of Green Forest has accepted an offer to come to Prairie Grove to serve as the next director of administrative services and public works, according to Mayor Sonny Hudson.

Buddy Fry Jr., will work alongside Larry Oelrich, the city's current director of administrative services and public works, before he retires in August. Oelrich started in the city's public works department in 1979. He's served in his current position since 1984.

Fry, who has been with Green Forest since 2004, is replacing Simon Wiley in the position. Wiley started Jan. 2, but Hudson fired him Feb. 17. Hudson has not elaborated on why he dismissed Wiley from the position, other than to say it was "not working out."

As director of public works for Green Forest, Fry manages a staff of 20 employees and a budget of $22.5 million, according to his resume.

He develops, plans and implements department objectives, reports directly to the mayor and Green Forest City Council regarding budget considerations and has worked with community leadership to secure grants and form community projects.

Previous work experience includes testing crew and teamster for Pipeline Construction and Testing from 1996 to 2004. He was in Walmart management with Walmart Stores Inc., from 1983 to 1996.

Fry's education history shows he graduated from Green Forest and attended Arkansas Tech University, University of Arkansas and Southwestern Oregon Community College.

He holds a D-IV water distribution license, wastewater III license and a WW Basic Industrial License.

Community service includes president of Green Forest Lions Club, member of Carroll County C-3 Committee, board member of Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District Board and member of Northwest Arkansas Water Works and Water Environmental Association.

Hudson said Fry was one of several candidates brought in for interviews for the position in the fall. He was considered one of the top candidates when Hudson offered the position at that time to Wiley.

Since Wiley's dismissal, Hudson said he has met with Fry two more times to discuss the position.

Hudson said he offered the job to Fry because of his qualifications and his demeanor.

"We want someone to come in and will fit in with the employees we have," Hudson said. "We have a good crew and I want them to work together well."

He added, "I think he's going to get along with everyone very well."

Hudson said a start date has not been set but it most likely will be May 1. Fry's salary will be $75,000.

Fry last week said he's been to Prairie Grove for the Battle of Prairie Grove Reenactment, to attend Junk Ranch and to shop in the downtown stores.

"It's a beautiful community," Fry said, adding he's known Oelrich for many years through the public works industry and knows it's a "great situation" in Prairie Grove.

In addition, his daughters live in Bentonville and he said he and his wife will be close to them. His 19-year-old son plans to move to Bentonville. His wife is site director of a childcare facility and has a business, Craftsy Chicks.

Fry said he plans to sell his home in Green Forest and move to the Prairie Grove area.

"Prairie Grove appears to be a well-run city and I'm looking forward to learning from Larry and am happy for the opportunity," Fry said.

Fry's resume includes a one-page document on his qualifications for the Prairie Grove position.

To date, he said he has overseen construction of a $2.5-million City Hall building and rehabilitation projects for water and wastewater in excess of $15.5 million during the past five years.

He said he has applied for and received more than $1.6 million in grants for sidewalks, parks, drainage and community projects.

His resume also says he has a proven track record of working with industry in Green Forest. He said he is active with federal and state agencies and has worked with elected and appointed officials for the betterment of the county.

Jerry Carlton, mayor of Green Forest, said Fry "does a very good job here for us. It will be hard to replace him."

Carlton described Fry as very well organized and punctual on getting projects researched and finished. He also said he has a good rapport with the public.

General News on 03/18/2020