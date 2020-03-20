Gov. Asa Hutchinson shows a chart showing the current number of COVID-19 cases us up to 62 during a press conference on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Arkansas Department of Health in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update Friday afternoon regarding Arkansas’ coronavirus, covid-19 response.
Watch live at 1:30 p.m.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.