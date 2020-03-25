FAYETTEVILLE -- Farmington senior Trace South repeated as State 4A indoor pole vault champion and teammate Zach Akridge also won a title in the boys 800 meter Friday, Feb. 28.

Nashville took the 4A boys title as the Scrappers compiled 95 points to 83 for second-place De Queen. Crossett finished third with 64 points, three more than Pea Ridge. Ladianian Hendrix gave Nashville first-place finishes in the 60 and the 200, while Randy Ortiz won the 3,200 and Ty Basilier won the long jump.

CLASS 1A/4A STATE INDOOR TRACK MEET

Friday, Feb. 28

at Randal Tyson Track Center

Class 4A

BOYS

Team Scores -- 1. Nashville 95; 2. De Queen 83; 3. Crossett 64; 4. Pea Ridge 61; 5. (tie) Farmington and Gentry 30; 7. Valley View 29; 8. Gravette 26; 9. Camden Fairview 19.33; 10. Hope 16.33; 11. Ozark 16.

60 -- 1. Ladianian Hendrix, Nashville, 7.20; 2. Marquez Ester, De Queen, 7.22; 3. Deangelo Cartwright, Farmington, 7.28.

200 -- 1. Ladianian Hendrix, Nashville, 22.82; 2. Patrick Elliott, Pea Ridge, 22.88; 3. Marquez Ester, De Queen, 23.40

400 -- 1. Josiah Small, Pea Ridge, 51.62; 2. Gavin Cantrell, Harrison, 52.73; 3. Christian Williams, Camden Fairview, 53.36.

800 -- 1. Zach Akridge, Farmington, 2:03.62; 2. Jacob Austin, Valley View, 2:07.82; 3. Miguel Diaz, De Queen, 2:08.64.

1,600 -- 1. Jacob Trueman, Gentry, 4:45.09; 2. Randy Ortiz, Nashville, 4:58.17; 3. Johnny Sanchez, De Queen, 5:01.02.

3,200 -- 1. Randy Ortiz, Nashville, 10:46.25; 2. Avery Aquino, Valley View, 10:58.17; 3. Johnny Sanchez, De Queen, 11:02.60.

60 Hurdles -- 1. Brian Lemm, Pocahontas, 8.95; 2. Caleb Brown, Gravette, 9.15; 3. Alex Ramirez, De Queen, 9.26.

4x400 Relay -- 1. Pea Ridge (Adam Trammell, Lance Nunley, Cade Mann, Josiah Small), 3:35.71; 2. Nashville, 3:38.43; 3. Gravette, 3:40.85.

4x800 Relay -- 1. De Queen, (Miguel Diaz, Enrique Zapata, Anthony Sanchez, Ezequil Gonzalez), 8:47.44, 2. Pea Ridge, 8:48.82; 3. Nashville, 9:02.26,

High Jump -- 1. James Hampton, Crossett, 6-6; 2. Ty Basiliere, Nashville, 6-4; 3. Dewayne Ashford, Crossett, 6-4.

Long Jump -- 1. Ty Basiliere, Nashville, 21-04.50; 2. Zac Jarnagan, Gentry, 21-01.00; 3. Dewayne Ashford, Crossett, 20-06.50.

Pole Vault -- 1. Trace South, Farmington, 16-0; 2. Zach Woods, Pea Ridge, 15-0; 3. Britton Gage, Ozark, 14-6.

Shot Put -- 1. Caleb Hyatt, Magazine, 41-2; 2. Jaxon Walker, Caddo Hills, 40-4.5; 3. Kobe Faughn, Magazine, 37-1.

Triple Jump -- 1. Marquez Ester, De Queen, 43-6.75; 2. Dewayne Ashford, Crossett, 42-9.25; 3. Zac Jarnagan, Gentry, 40-7.5.

GIRLS

Team Scores -- 1. Pea Ridge 118.5; 2. Valley View 83.33; 3. Gravette 43; 4. Farmington 37.5; 5. De Queen 33; 6. Ozark 30; 7. Heber Springs 29, 8. Pulaski Mills 28; 9. Forrest City 21; 10. (tie) Dardanelle and Pocahontas 20.

60 -- 1. Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge, 8.11; 2. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 8.13; 3. Anna Woolsey, Ozark, 8.18.

200 -- 1. Anna Woolsey, Ozark, 26.71; 2. Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge, 26.90; 3. Lauren Glenn, Shiloh Christian, 27.07.

400 -- 1. Anna Woolsey, Ozark, 1:02.28; 2. Lynley Bowen, Farmington, 1:03.24; 3. Katelyn Doyne, Pulaski Mills, 1:03.70.

800 -- 1. Brooke Wyatt, Fountain Lake, 2:32.63; 2. Kendal Minton, Valley View, 2:39.46; 3. Mikey Larson, Gravette, 2:40.94.

1,600 -- 1. Sophey Pope, Valley View, 5:37.80; 2. Brooke Wyatt, Fountain Lake, 5:41.14; 3. Ali Ward, Pocahontas, 5:53.83.

3,200 -- 1. Sophey Pope, Valley View, 12:15.22; 2. Reese McMillan, Valley View, 13:05.64; 3. Ali Ward, Pocahontas, 13:43.42.

60 Hurdles -- 1. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 9.62; 2. Josie Burke, De Queen, 10.03; 3. Addison Fenton, Farmington, 10.40.

4x400 Relay -- 1. Gravette (Tia Berger, Gracie Berger, Mikey Larson, Charlie Qualls), 4:26.89; 2. Pea Ridge, 4:35.92; 3. Heber Springs, 4:44.66.

4x800 Relay -- 1. Pea Ridge (Harmony Reynolds, Liz Vazques, Madison Smith, Dallice White), 11:03.62; 2. Valley View, 11:10.14; 3. Heber Springs, 11:13.30.

High Jump -- 1. Ella Brandt, Harrison, 5-5; 2. Kynley Burton, Pea Ridge, 5-4; 3. Reese Owens, Valley View, 5-2.

Long Jump -- 1. Reese Owens, Valley View, 16-7; 2. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 16-6; 3. Janaya Brown, Forrest City, 15-9.

Pole Vault -- 1. Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge, 12-0; 2. Holly Robinson, Gravette, 10-6; 4. Grace Mitchell, Farmington, 9-0.

Shot Put -- 1. Genesis Curtis, Hope, 32-0.5; 2. Kate Powell, Berryville, 31-2.25; 3. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 30-8.

Triple Jump -- 1. Haven Calavitta, Dardanelle, 34-5; 2. ShaMya Futrell, Forrest City, 32-1; 3. Lynley Bowen, Farmington, 31-9.5.

