Robinson 10, Farmington 6

The Cardinals fell into a 6-0 hole and could not dig themselves out in a loss to Robinson on Saturday, March 7. Farmington rallied with five runs in the fifth inning to pull within 7-6, but Robinson answered with a three-run sixth inning to put the game away. Colton Kilgore was 3-for-4 with a double for the Cardinals, and Trey Hill homered. Chase Brown was 2-for-4 with a double.

Jonesboro 5, Farmington 3

The Hurricane scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a walk-off win against the Cardinals March 7. Farmington led 3-0 into the sixth inning behind Ethan Hodge, who allowed just six hits over six innings. Chase Brown and Colton Kilgore each belted doubles for the Cardinals. Cross Jumper had a home run and a double for Jonesboro.

Farmington 4, Springdale Har-Ber 1

The Cardinals rallied for three runs in the final two innings and knock off Har-Ber on Tuesday, March 3. Farmington grabbed a 2-0 lead in the fifth and tacked on two more runs in the sixth to claim the nonconference win. Drew Sturgeon was 3-for-3 and stole 2 bases to pace the Farmington offense Chase Brown went six innings to earn the win, allowing just three hits. Hunter Wood and Sam Stephenson each belted doubles for Har-Ber and Rally Miller added a triple.

Farmington 7, Rogers Heritage 3

The Cardinals scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to snap a 3-3 tie and earn the season-opening win on Monday, March 2. Evan Shoffit, who went 3-for-4, had a big two-run double in the sixth. The Cardinals were also aided by two walks, a hit batsman and a Heritage error in the inning. Ethan Hodge picked up the win in relief, pitching two scoreless innings and striking out two for Farmington. Colton Kilgore also went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs for the Cardinals. Ben Pollock went 2-for-4 and drove in a run to lead Heritage (1-1).

Charleston 3, Prairie Grove 2

Charleston claimed a season-opening win March 10 by scoring all of their runs in the fourth inning to edge Prairie Grove, 3-2. Brayden Ross went five innings to earn the win, allowing seven hits with seven strikeouts. Brett Ward earned the save with two perfect innings. Kaden Benge was 2-for-4 with two doubles for Charleston. Warren Pillstrom and Ross each added a double.

Springdale High 4, Prairie Grove 0

Christopher Harvey allowed three hits and struck out four to lead the Bulldogs to a shutout win in the season-opener on Monday, March 2. Harvey needed just 62 pitches over six innings to earn the win. Austin Wages pitched the final inning for the Bulldogs. Casey Shipley and Jackson Sorters combined on a one-hitter for the Tigers but had four combined walks.

