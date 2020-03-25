Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
College News Today at 5:00 a.m.

Missouri State University

Leah Williams of Farmington graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in modern language Missouri State University.

General News on 03/25/2020

Print Headline: College News

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT