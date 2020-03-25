What a break from the subject of the weather reports. (One person had wondered, "What season will next week be in?") However, the weather will always be with us, and through all the rain, I keep thinking, as usual, there will be a time when we wish for rain.

For now, the weather subject is preferable to the latest coronavirus epidemic, first reported in China, and apparently caused by their eating contaminated meat, dog, or etc; then, it was "contagious," (from something they ate?) Suddenly, it cropped up all over the world. The Democrats blamed President Trump, and China blames our U.S. military!

Of course, from fear, it seems that everyone has gone berserk, judging from the empty shelves in all the stores.

One of the many items unavailable is hand sanitizer, and a friend shared a recipe for making your own. Aloe and rubbing alcohol, and I would add glycerin if you can find it. These are germ killing, skin healing products. Of course, the regular product has added big words you've never heard, and can't even pronounce, but one is fragrance, so just add a few drops of lavender, if you can get it, or raid your spice rack for something like cinnamon, (But don't drink it.)

The highlight of the week for me was attending the First Baptist Church on Rheas Mill Road, Sunday evening, when grandson Keith Lipford was ordained as a deacon, one example of why I am so proud of my many loved ones.

Happy birthday to Lesley Pinkerton, Wesley Pinkerton, David Hannah, Derek Cheatham, Mitchell Laycox, Debbie Butler, Lonnie Cantrell, Sara Metcalf.

Happy anniversary to Keith and Cindy Pitts Lyons.

Happy birthday and anniversary, all!

