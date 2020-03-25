Prairie Grove City Council approved five rezoning requests at its March 16 meeting, two to rezone land from agricultural to residential for single-family subdivisions.

Bates & Associates of Fayetteville represented the owners for the two rezoning requests for residential developments.

In one, the council approved rezoning land from A-1 to R-1.75 for high density single-family homes for 17 acres on Mock Street. Sycamore Properties has a contract to purchase the land conditional on the approval of the rezoning request.

The development would be south of Cedar Springs Independent Living Community on Mock Street.

According to the concept plat, the new development would have 65 lots for single-family homes in the higher density zone. Each lot has a minimum of 5,000 square feet. Houses would have about 1,400 square feet.

Prairie Grove Planning Commission approved the concept plat at its March 12 meeting. A preliminary plat will go before the planning commission at a later date.

In the second residential rezoning request, the Council approved a request to rezone land on Wayne Villines from A-1 to R-1. Jerry Coyles of Prairie Grove originally asked for this land to be zoned to a higher density but neighbors expressed concerns about the high density, and the Planning Commission denied the request at its February meeting.

Coyles came back in March requesting an R-1 zone and the commission approved that request. For an R-1 zone, lots have to have at least 10,000 square feet.

Coyle said this development will have 26 lots, compared to 36 lots under the R-1.75 zone.

Council members also approved a request from Coyle to rezone 10 acres near the Butler Street and Heritage Parkway intersection from A-1 to B-2. Coyle said this is to build storage units. He said he does not have any plans to use the land at this time but was requesting a business zone in case he needs to expand in the future.

In addition, the council approved a rezoning request from Morris Lawson to rezone land from A-1 to R-2 on Danny Bryan Road for a duplex and a rezoning request from Homestead Inc., from R-1 to R-1.75 for property on Kate Smith.

