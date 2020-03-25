LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Chantal Cross-Sumlin, medical provider with Prairie Grove Health and Wellness Center, talks with a patient about screening for the coronavirus. The Prairie Grove facility is one of four screening and testing clinics for the virus set up by Community Clinic.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove's school-based clinic is one of four new screening and testing sites for the coronavirus, according to a news release issued last week by Community Clinic.

The Prairie Grove site is located at Prairie Grove Elementary School, 801 Viney Grove Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Other sites are at the Community Clinic's healthcare offices in Siloam Springs, Rogers and the school-based clinic at Elmdale Elementary in Springdale.

Covid-19 Screen/Testing Site 801 Viney Grove Road 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday Call for appointment: 1-855-438-2280

The Prairie Grove Health and Wellness Center will not be open as a regular clinic during this time, according to Amanda Echegoyen, Community Clinic chief operating officer.

Echegoyen said a tent will be set up at the Prairie Grove site and patients will be asked to wait in their vehicles until it is their turn to be screened.

"People with symptoms, if the provider determines you need a test, you'll get a test," Echegoyen said.

According to the news release, covid-19 testing will be based on current screening and testing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Providers also will be able to test for flu and strep throat if needed.

"While keeping doors open to our other sick and well patients, Community Clinic will now provide flu and covid-19 testing at external sites for ease of access to care without endangering others," the news release said.

Patients with fever, cough and shortness of breath are asked to call and make an appointment to get screened.

Echegoyen said the clinic is recommending people call first so providers will have an idea of the volume of patients to expect. The number to call to make an appointment is 1-855-438-2280.

If patients have already been to a Community Clinic before, she asked that people bring their insurance card. For those who are new to the clinic, Echegoyen said patients will have to fill out some paperwork.

"Bring your patience," Echegoyen said. "We're trying to do the best we can."

If people have other questions or concerns, they can call 1-855-438-2280 for more information.

