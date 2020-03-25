Photo: Hunt

Tonya Leah Collins Hunt

Tonya Leah Collins Hunt, 72, of Bunch, Okla., passed away on March 16, 2020.

She was born June 28, 1947, in Sitka, Ark., to Raymond and Shirley Collins. She was an avid learner. She obtained her Master's Degree for Administration of Education from the University of Arkansas. She enjoyed reading, fishing, traveling and family gatherings.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Kris Phillips.

She is survived by her loving husband, Patrick Hunt; two daughters, Tammi Leverich and husband Lonnie of Lowell Ark., Lisa Phillips and husband Jeff of Park Hill, Okla., and two stepsons, Matthew Tiberend and his wife Ida, and Robert Tiberend and his wife Twila both of Benton, Ill.; grandchildren, Lucas Blakemore, Brooklyn Austen and husband Ray, and Megan Teehee and husband Brandon, Kaleb Tiberend, Sierra Tiberend, Ethan Tiberend, Nathan Tiberend, Madison Tiberend, Lucas Tiberend; and great-grandchildren, Iris, Lily, Ava, Zaylee, Kaden, Abbigail, Kale, Hailey, Mahayla, and Lydia.

She leaves behind a lasting legacy in her life with her integrity, honesty, courage and most of all - her everlasting love. Her family is just a few of the hundreds of people whose lives are better for having loved her back.

Roberts/Culver Funeral Home of Stilwell, Okla., is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn V. Reis

Kathryn (Kathy) Valerie Reis, 70, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1949, to Duane and Eleanora Richardson, of Castle Rock, Colo. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Denver, in Denver, Colo., in 1972. She worked for the Sears Management Training Program, eventually assigned to the Sears store in the Northwest Arkansas Mall, and relocating to Fayetteville, Ark. She worked at First National Bank for many years. She later went on to receive her Master's Degree in the Science of Accounting from the University of Arkansas in 1994, and became a licensed Certified Public Accountant in 1997.

On May 25, 1975, she married Donald Joseph Reis, of Glenham, S.D., and, together, made their home in Fayetteville. They raised a son and a daughter, Peter Lee and Sally Ann, with all the love in their hearts. She was also very strong in faith, as an active member of First Christian Church for over 45 years. She enjoyed volunteerism, cooking and baking, was a skilled needle-worker and loved to travel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her little sister, Patricia.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald; her sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Robert Fox, of Wasilla, Alaska; her son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Ali Reis; her daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Israel Schmidt; and her beloved grandson, Fletcher Schmidt.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the First Christian Church, date yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First Christian Church's Youth Ministry, or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

An online guestbook is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 03/25/2020