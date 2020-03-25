FARMINGTON

Ryan Deshazo, 29, of Bristol, Okla., was arrested Feb. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Travis Johnson, 37, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 28 in connection with DWI, inattentive driving, violation of implied consent, open alcoholic container.

John James, 61, of Winslow, was arrested Feb. 28 in connection with DWI, violation of open container.

Jerrod McDaniel, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin White, 36, of Lincoln, was arrested Feb. 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Nathaniel Walters, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Cheryl Bell, 65, of Springdale, was arrested March 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Rachelle Lee, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

David Campbell, 60, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tony Kelly, 59, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 2 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Shaquan Samuals, 24, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 3 in connection with contempt.

Daniel Diaz Garcia, 21, of Springdale, was arrested March 4 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Jasen Edwards, 50, of Springdale, was arrested March 5 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

David Cox, 32, of Springdale, was arrested March 5 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Melanie Osburn, 47, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ernest Mayes, 26, of Farmington, was arrested March 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Drew Bailey, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kimberly Frye, 36, of Farmington, was arrested March 7 in connection with assault third degree.

Julio Vargas-Lopez, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 8 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Brandon Cabrera, 21, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 8 in connection with possession of Schedule IV or V, obstructing governmental operations, theft from a building.

Kevin Cristobal, 18, of Lowell, was arrested March 8 in connection with possession of Schedule IV or V, obstructing governmental operations, theft from a building.

Gabriel Villanueva, 18, of Springdale, was arrested March 8 in connection with possession of Schedule IV or V, obstructing governmental operations, theft from a building.

Caitlen Whiteside, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Imanni Walton, 22, of Farmington, was arrested March 9 in connection with three counts of leaving the scene of an accident/property damage, careless driving.

Orlando Juarez-Rodriguez, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 11 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Dustin Engler, 50, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 11 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Ashlie Aday, 32, of Lincoln, was arrested March 12 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Aaron Miller, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Derek McCullough, 23, of Farmington, was arrested March 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Allison Hillian, 28, of Gentry, was arrested March 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Carns, 38, of Waldron, was arrested March 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Benjamin Holderman, 45, of Springdale, was cited March 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Byron Jemison, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Richard Burley, 35, of Wesley, was arrested March 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Lonita Doty, 40, of Mena, was cited March 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jake Sellers, 34, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 7 in connection with DWI, careless driving.

Nicholas Fitts, 27, of Farmington, was arrested March 8 in connection with DWI.

Matthew Burgess, 22, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 7 in connection with public intoxication.

Jackie Thomas, 55, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tarrance Foster, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Hunter Ussery, 21, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Courtney Schrock, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited March 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Rocky Cantrell, 39, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Angela Turner, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

April Clayton, 37, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 13 in connection with domestic battery third, careless driving.

A 15-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited March 11 in connection with disorderly conduct.

Dustin Engler, 50, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 11 in connection with domestic battery third, battery third, resisting arrest.

Garrett Myers, 30, of Farmington, was cited March 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Andrea Patton, 41, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 13 in connection with container.

Paul Smith, 24, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Heather Orr, 37, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 16 in connection with assault on a family member third.

Kandace Thompson, 34, of Cane Hill, was cited March 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Timothy Milner, 38, of Lincoln, was cited March 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

General News on 03/25/2020