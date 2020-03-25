CANE HILL
Historic Cane Hill Museum and The Gallery at Historic Cane Hill are closed at this time because of the covid-19 virus.
DUTCH MILLS
Cemetery Board Meeting
Dutch Mills Cemetery Board will meet 10 a.m., Saturday, March 28 at Liberty Baptist Church for its annual meeting to discuss plans for the upcoming year.
LINCOLN
Class of 1978 Reunion
The class of 1978 reunion will be held 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Mexico Viejo Restaurant, 2131 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. Please pass the word.
WEST FORK
Hope Fest
Hope Fest to benefit the American Cancer Society will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at West Fork Community Center, 222 Weber St. Events will include Make your own Slime, Spin to Win, silent auction, craft vendors, concessions. Entry fee is $1.General News on 03/25/2020
