Salons, barbershops, tattoo shops and massage parlors will be allowed to reopen Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday, and they will face similar restrictions to those imposed on restaurants and gyms.

Hutchinson also said Friday that three more Arkansans have died of covid-19, bringing the toll to 64.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose to 3,321, including 1,284 active cases in which a patient remains ill, as opposed to recovered or deceased.

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said the number of active cases fell sharply, by more than 600 compared to Thursday, because of a review of cases that led to many patients being recategorized as recovered.

Restrictions on beauty salons and other facilities will include allowing no more than 10 people at once in small facilities or no more than 30% of stations in operation at larger shops.

Staff must continuously wear cloth face masks, and clients must wear them as much as feasible, depending on what services are being performed.

The state said patrons should wait for appointments in their cars instead of a lobby area and shops should ban walk-ins.

Clients must be spaced at least six feet apart while inside, and staff should space out appointments to allow time for cleaning between clients.

Staff and patrons must also be screened for travel history and symptoms, and the health department requires if someone presents any concerning symptoms they be sent home, even if the individual attributes the symptom to allergies.

Cosmetology schools are not allowed to reopen under the guidelines.

9:29 a.m.: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. update

