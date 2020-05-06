LINCOLN -- Lincoln School Board hired from within once again to fill a principal's position.

In a special meeting April 30, the board accepted the resignation of elementary school Principal Jill Jackson and hired Traci Birkes, a master teacher at the elementary school, as the new principal for the 2020-21 school year.

Earlier in the month, the board tapped Stan Karber, middle school assistant principal, as the new high school principal for 2020-21.

Jackson, who has been principal for four years, resigned because she has accepted an offer to be principal at Jones Elementary School in Springdale School District.

Birkes, the wife of athletic director Deon Birkes, is a master teacher at Lincoln Elementary and is on the school's leadership team.

School Superintendent Mary Ann Spears said Birkes is a natural leader. Birkes has been in education for 21 years and has been at Lincoln Elementary for more than 10 years.

"She's been a lead teacher for us and is very strong," Spears said. "I think the staff will be very happy with this decision."

Birkes has been working on her master's degree in educational leadership through a fellowship program at the University of Arkansas and will finish that up in December.

Birkes on Friday said she is excited to move into the principal's role.

"I know I have big shoes to fill but hopefully I can use my gifts to continue the progress we've been making," Birkes said.

She taught in California and Stilwell, Okla., before coming to Lincoln as a third-grade teacher. She's in her sixth year as a master teacher, supporting other teachers and students at the school.

Birkes said she expressed interest in the position when Jackson unexpectedly announced she would be leaving. She said the elementary school is moving in the right direction with many good things going on.

"I want to continue with the work Jill Jackson has done here," Birkes said. "I love this community and all the families and children here and hope to give them as much as they've given me."

She also expressed her appreciation to Spears and the school board for allowing her the opportunity to serve as the school's next principal.

Spears said the district does not plan to fill Birkes' current position at the elementary school but will absorb it to help keep costs down. Spears noted that student enrollment has declined and that affects money from the state level.

Spears said Jackson has been great for teacher morale and has done "an amazing job" the past four years.

In an email, Jackson said the decision to leave was not an easy one.

"I love Lincoln so much. The staff, students, families and community mean so much to me," Jackson said. "The past four years have been a true blessing, but it is time for me to go somewhere and grow myself as an administrator and Springdale was ready for me to come there and do that."

Lincoln has made a lot of progress in student discipline, attendance and literacy growth the past four years, Jackson said. It has improved from a "C" school to a "B" school and been honored by the state as a distinguished school for the RISE program (Reading Initiative for Student Excellence).

Birkes being hired will be the "best thing" for Lincoln because the school will continue to move forward with its progress, Jackson said.

"I am leaving a piece of my heart in Lincoln and I am so thankful for Dr. Spears and the Lincoln school board for allowing me to begin my principal career at Lincoln Elementary."

General News on 05/06/2020