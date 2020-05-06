MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington head junior high football coach Cody Napier, shown this past winter prior to the covid-19 crisis inside the ultra-chic Cardinal Stadium, now has two years under his belt in the position. Napier appreciates challenges of playing in the 7A West Junior High Football Conference saying both coaches and players use that as motivation. The junior Cardinals finished 5-5 overall last season and went 5-4 in the 7A West.

FARMINGTON -- Last fall Farmington joined the 7A West for junior high football beginning with the 2019 football season. The junior Cardinals compiled a 5-5 record overall going 5-4 against 7A West teams.

Cody Napier, who took over the program as head junior high coach in 2018 when Tracy Sutton went into administration, came out of the season very impressed with his players, whom he praised for working hard.

"(We) start out the season 0-2 and down," Napier said after lop-sided losses to Rogers (28-14), Prairie Grove (36-8). "We then started getting into conference play. The kids really stepped up and came through the year. They played Fayetteville White, they came here and we beat them (8-6) and kind of got things rolling from there."

The junior Cardinals maintained a work ethic in spite of losses to Bentonville (35-0) and Springdale Central (35-20) sandwiched around a nail-biting 22-20 victory at Siloam Springs.

"The kids really came to practice every day, excited, looking to get better and every single day that was their objective from one day to the next day," Napier said. "Everyone bought it and they really started playing as a team and it was awesome to see them grow and develop as a team and working together for one another."

Tough competition greeted Napier and the junior Cardinals every game. Farmington, the smallest school in the league, fashioned a 3-game winning streak, beating Springdale Lakeside (28-20), Springdale Southwest (20-0) and Springdale George (26-0).

"For our first year in the 7A West Conference I was very proud of the kids and very proud of how we finished out the year," Napier said. "Everybody's bigger you know. You are the small guy. We know going into that we kind of like that. We kind of like being that smaller guy. We kind of go and take that and use that as motivation. We work them and we work them."

This is not just an experiment. Farmington plans to remain in the 7A West for junior high football for the foreseeable future.

"In football, that's our conference right now. We haven't had a conference until this year. I think the last five years Farmington (junior high) football has bounced around," Napier said. "We played a lot of the 7A West schools in the past, picking up their bye week because they had an odd number of teams. It was different playing every week against a 7A West opponent, but the kids didn't shy away from it at all."

They kind of felt like, 'Hey, we've been playing them anyway.' We kind of felt like we'd been playing in that conference anyway.

Coaches, too, welcomed conference affiliation where every win matters, every point matters in a one-game postseason bracket that is not only based off a team's winning percentage, but how many points are produced.

"It was good to be officially in a conference," Napier said. "It's fun to have that as a motivator. The kids know it. It's fun to work up. It's fun to work into the schedule and practice playing it."

