PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove senior Jared Harger was inadvertently omitted from the list of football players receiving All-Conference honors published in the April 29 issue of the Enterprise-Leader.

Harger (5-10, 165) finished second on the team in rushing with 578 yards. He had the most carries (81) and averaged 7.14-yards-per-carry. Harger scored 7 rushing touchdowns, second best on the team, and tied for the longest run from scrimmage with a 57-yard burst. Harger was reliable, only fumbling once. He added one catch for 12 yards.

"He was pretty high on the tackles list, too," said Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier.

Harger was sixth in total tackles with 41 making 15 solos and 26 assisted tackles as a valuable two-way player, making an impact on both offense and defense.

Harger is the son of Todd and Becky Harger, of Prairie Grove. He signed a national letter of intent to continue his football career at Winfield College, of Winfield, Kan., on Feb. 21. He bench-presses 275 pounds and runs the 40 in 4.7. Harger plans to major in Health Sciences at college.

His favorite memory while playing for Prairie Grove stems from community support of the football program.

"I love the community, how they come together," Harger said. "Everybody knows your name around town."

